6 Things to Know: Supreme Court allows mass layoffs at DOE, Officer-involved shooting on the Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann with KRIS 6 News.

As more rain returns to Central Texas, recovery efforts press on as the death toll rises. Today, we’re also watching significant national decisions from the Supreme Court and Department of Justice that could impact thousands. Let’s walk you through the top stories making headlines across Texas and beyond.

Neighborhood Check-In: July 15, 2025

Supreme Court allows mass layoffs at Department of Education

Justices lift block on Trump administration’s workforce reduction plan

Ruling allows layoffs to proceed while legal challenges continue

Critics warn of impact on student services and federal education programs

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration may proceed with mass layoffs at the Department of Education.

The unsigned order puts a lower court’s pause on hold while lawsuits continue. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision could have big consequences for the Constitution's separation of powers, because the agency can only be dismantled by Congress. “The majority is either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naive, but either way, the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave." The administration’s downsizing plan had been challenged for potentially undermining federal education services, but supporters argue it’s a move toward agency reform.

DOJ orders cuts to multilingual federal services

Federal agencies told to eliminate many language access programs

Funds will be redirected to English proficiency and assimilation

Guidance says English should be emphasized in all programs

The Justice Department has issued new guidance telling federal agencies to reduce multilingual services, particularly for individuals with limited English proficiency. The directive encourages agencies to shift funding toward English-learning programs and streamline communication in one official language. Exceptions can be made for multicultural initiatives, but must include a disclaimer that English is the government’s primary language.

Flooding returns to Central Texas as death toll rises

132 confirmed dead statewide, 106 in Kerr County

36 of the victims were children

More rain and flood advisories issued across the Hill Country

Heavy rainfall returned to the Hill Country Monday, further complicating recovery efforts from the devastating July 4th floods.

In Kerr County, the death toll now stands at 106, including 36 children. Statewide, 132 people have died, and hundreds remain missing. In nearby Concan, the Frio River crested Monday afternoon, prompting new flood warnings. Rescue teams remain on alert as rivers threaten to rise again.

CCPD: Officer-involved shooting on the Southside

Incident occurred near Elk and Kodiak just after 6 p.m.

Suspect allegedly tried to run over the officer with a vehicle

Officer fired in response; suspect later died at hospital

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation after a suspect died Monday night in Corpus Christi. It happened on the Southside near Elk and Kodiak Drive, close to Yorktown and Cimarron. Police say the suspect fought with the officer both inside a home and in the front yard, eventually getting into a car and attempting to run over the officer. The officer responded by firing their weapon. The suspect was taken to the hospital and later died. The officer is now on administrative leave, per department policy.

New time for public comment at City Council meetings

Public comment now begins at 5:30 p.m., not noon

Change approved by City Council on June 10

Must sign up at least one hour before the meeting

If you plan on speaking during a Corpus Christi City Council meeting, take note of the new time. Beginning today, public comment has moved to 5:30 p.m. instead of noon. Neighbors must sign up at least one hour in advance, either online or using the kiosk outside council chambers.

Free AutoCheck emissions testing happening Wednesday

Hosted by TAMU-CC Pollution Prevention Partnership and Port of Corpus Christi

Free emissions tests, gas cap tests, and diagnostic scans

Tomorrow only at the Goodwill Ayers Clearance Store

If your check engine light is on, help is here free of charge.

AutoCheck, the free emissions testing and diagnostics program, is hosting a pop-up event tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. You can get your car checked at the Goodwill Ayers Clearance Store at 4135 Ayers Street. No appointment is needed.

Thanks for spending part of your morning with KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We’ll continue tracking these stories and more throughout the day.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We'll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann.