CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here. We hope you had a great weekend and are ready for a week filled with new opportunities!

We’re bringing you the stories that matter most today—from federal student loan changes to what’s next for the Harbor Bridge, plus the final stretch of Buc Days. Let’s get into it.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Student loan collections resume, McDonald Library temporarily closed, Buc Days in full swing

Student Loan Collections Resume Today

Federal student loan collections are restarting after a five-year pause

Applies to borrowers in default

Borrowers urged to make payments, enroll in repayment plans, or start loan rehabilitation

Wages may be garnished for noncompliance

The Department of Education is officially restarting federal student loan collections today, ending a pandemic-era pause that’s been in place for nearly five years. This includes borrowers who are in default. Officials are urging anyone behind on payments to take action now—whether that means starting a payment plan, signing up for income-driven repayment, or beginning loan rehabilitation. Without action, the government may instruct non-federal employers to withhold part of an employee’s wages to recover delinquent debt.

Harbor Bridge Ribbon Cutting Postponed

Original ceremony was scheduled for Saturday

Delays due to electrical, drainage, and signage work

No new date has been announced

If you were planning to attend the Harbor Bridge ribbon cutting this weekend, you’ll need to wait a little longer. TxDOT has postponed the ceremony due to ongoing construction issues—specifically with drainage systems, electrical wiring, and signage installation. No new date has been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated right here on KRIS 6.

Desalination Plant Project Update Coming

City Council to receive project update Tuesday

Will include current status and future timeline

City Council will get a closer look at the Inner Harbor Desalination Plant project on Tuesday. The update will include the current state of development, as well as a more detailed timeline outlining what’s next for the project. Stay tuned for updates as councilmembers weigh in.

Mosquito Spraying Schedule for the Week

Monday: Calallen and Northwest Corpus Christi

Tuesday: North Beach, Downtown, and the Westside

Wednesday: Bay Area

Thursday: Southside

Friday: Oso Bay, Flour Bluff, and Padre Island

Vector Control crews are fanning out across the Coastal Bend this week to tackle mosquitoes. Spraying began today in Calallen and the Northwest Side and will continue throughout the week. If you're out during the evening, keep windows closed and pets indoors while trucks pass through your area.

McDonald Library Temporarily Closed

Chiller system failure caused indoor temperatures near 90°F

Library expected to reopen Wednesday

La Retama Central and Neyland libraries available as alternatives

The Ben F. McDonald Library is temporarily closed due to a damaged chiller system that sent indoor temps soaring near 90 degrees last week. City officials are aiming to reopen the library by Wednesday. In the meantime, readers can head to the La Retama Central Library or the Anita & W.T. Neyland Library for services.

Buc Days in Full Swing

Carnival continues tonight at 5 p.m.

All-you-can-ride wristbands are $30 at the gate

Live performances all evening, including Grupo Extraño at 7:45 p.m.

We’re heading into the final week of Buc Days, and there’s still plenty to do! Gates to the carnival open at 5 p.m. tonight. You can grab an all-you-can-ride wristband for $30. Entertainment begins early with The Chainlinks at 5:30 on the Buckin’ Marlin Stage, followed by Michael Presas at the Beer and Wine Garden at 6, and Grupo Extraño wrapping up the night at 7:45. Buc Days runs through Sunday, May 11th, so don’t miss out!

That’s a wrap for us today!

Whether you're digging into your repayment plan or soaking up the final week of Buc Days—thanks for spending part of your morning with us. We’ll catch you again tomorrow with more updates from around the Coastal Bend!

