6 Things to Know: Spending Bill, Federal agents visit TAMUK, sandbag distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise, thanks for starting your day with us! We’re heading into the weekend with a mix of important national headlines and local updates from a high-stakes vote on President Trump’s bill to a sandbag distribution and pet adoption event right here in the Coastal Bend. Let’s dive into the top stories.

6 Things to Know 6/27/25

Trump pushes spending bill ahead of July 4

President promotes bill as job-creating, tax-cutting

Opponents say bill will kick millions off Medicaid

Senate expected to vote soon

Trump hopes to sign the bill before Independence Day

President Donald Trump is turning up the pressure on lawmakers to pass his "One Big Beautiful Bill."

During an event at the White House Thursday, the President claimed the legislation will create millions of jobs, cut taxes, and boost take-home pay for American families.

Opponents of the bill say it will not only raise the deficit by trillions, but will kick millions of families and children off of Medicaid while also limiting oversight against the office of the presidency.

The Senate is expected to vote soon, with Trump publicly pushing to have the bill on his desk by the Fourth of July.

House members to receive classified briefing on Iran

Briefing delayed earlier this week now set for today

Senate members were briefed Thursday

Democrats seek answers on airstrike damage and next steps

White House plans to limit classified disclosures

Members of the House are set to receive a classified briefing today regarding the escalating situation with Iran.

The session comes after a previous briefing was abruptly delayed by the White House.

While Senators were updated on Thursday, many House Democrats are demanding greater transparency, including clarification on the actual damage inflicted by U.S. airstrikes and any potential next moves by the administration.

The White House has signaled it will tighten the flow of classified information to Congress moving forward, even suggesting they will no longer provide information with lawmakers...something the White House is legally required to do.

Federal agents visit TAMUK construction site

26 workers detained

Investigation centered on student union remediation project

Campus cleared by 9 a.m.

University says no students or employees were involved

A visit from federal agents at Texas A&M-Kingsville caused a brief stir Thursday morning.

Authorities detained 26 construction workers working on the Memorial Student Union project for additional screening.

The university tells KRIS 6 "The contractor reports that they anticipate all 26 individuals will return to the campus work site by the end of the day." We will be confirming today if the workers were in fact released by ICE.

University officials say no students or staff were part of the investigation, and the campus remained secure throughout.

Lamar Elementary site transforms into housing initiative

Site will become “The Palms at Morris”

Project led by Ed Rachal Foundation and City of Corpus Christi

Council Member Everett Roy supports project for crime reduction

Plans include police outpost for bike patrol

Construction is underway at the former Lamar Elementary site, which is being transformed into a new housing initiative called “The Palms at Morris.”

The Ed Rachal Foundation purchased and donated the land to the city to support revitalization efforts in the area.

City Council Member Everett Roy says the project is designed to reduce crime and will include a bike patrol police outpost for increased visibility and safety.

Sandbag distribution this Saturday in Corpus Christi

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Cabaniss Athletic Complex

Up to 8 free sandbags per vehicle

Stay in your car — workers will load for you

With hurricane season underway, Corpus Christi Public Works is providing free sandbags to residents this weekend.

The distribution is Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Each vehicle is eligible to receive up to 8 sandbags — no need to exit your vehicle.

Just make sure you have room in your trunk for staff to safely store them.

Robstown pet adoption event this weekend

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hosted by Gulf Coast Humane Society

Location: Tractor Supply, 2917 IH-69

Dogs and cats looking for forever homes

If you're thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, the Gulf Coast Humane Society will be at Tractor Supply in Robstown on Saturday.

The adoption event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., giving you the chance to meet and adopt pets in need of a loving home.

That wraps up your morning news briefing! Michelle and I will be with you all morning long on KRIS 6 News Sunrise, bringing you the latest developments and a look ahead to the weekend. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind!. Also, don’t forget to check out our Coastal Bend Weekend segment for fun things to do!