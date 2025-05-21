6 THINGS TO KNOW: No Tax on Tips Bill, Alice Hosting Resource Info Center, Mini Pet Vaccine Clinic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Wednesday rundown, as well as you mid-week mantra! If you are having a rough week, it's halfway through! But if you are having a good week it's not over yet!

From potential changes in tax law to local storm recovery and even how to keep your pet healthy, here are your 6 Things to Know before you go!

Senate Passes No Tax on Tips Bill

Bipartisan bill unanimously passed in U.S. Senate

Allows up to $25,000 in tax deductions for tips

Bill heads to the House next

In a rare moment of unity, the U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a bill that would end federal taxes on tips. The measure includes a deduction of up to $25,000 and comes as Senate Democrats seek to separate this idea from the broader Republican tax package moving through the House. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for further action.

New English Requirement for Truck Drivers

Drivers who can’t speak English may be taken off the road

New rule signed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Announced at Austin press conference on Tuesday

A new federal rule is putting the focus on language proficiency for commercial truck drivers. Under the new Department of Transportation guidance, drivers unable to speak English with law enforcement may be taken out of service. Secretary Sean Duffy says the change is aimed at improving road safety nationwide.

CCPD Investigates Fatal Stabbing

48-year-old Keyendia Washington found dead last week

Happened on Kingsolving Court near Ruth Street

Tips can be sent to CCPD or anonymously to Crime Stoppers

Corpus Christi Police are still searching for a suspect after a deadly stabbing last Thursday. Officers found 48-year-old Keyendia Washington dead on Kingsolving Court, near Ruth and 19th Street. If you know anything, please call 361-886-2840, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 361-888-TIPS.

Alice Hosting Resource Info Center Today

Today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jim Wells County Fairgrounds: 3001 Johnson Street

Get help self-reporting storm damage and requesting clean-up

If you're in the Alice area and still dealing with storm damage, head to today’s Resource Information Center. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, local leaders and organizations will be on-site to help you report damage and request assistance.

Trail Improvements at Lake Corpus Christi State Park

Kiskadee Trail upgrades funded by $40K grant

Grant provided by TPWF and Phillips 66

Improved access to birding and education areas

Nature lovers, take note—Lake Corpus Christi State Park just got a major trail makeover. The Kiskadee Trail has been resurfaced thanks to a $40,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and Phillips 66. The trail now provides better access to popular zones like the birdwatching and education area.

Mini Pet Vaccine Clinic Today

Drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Open to neighbors on government assistance

Location: 3118 Cabaniss Parkway

And finally, the Gulf Coast Humane Society is holding a mini vaccine clinic this morning for pet owners on government assistance. The drive-thru clinic will take the first 25 pets between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Remember: no wellness checks, and all pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Well, folks, that’s your 6 Things to Know for this Wednesday. We hope you have a fantastic day ahead and an even better rest of your week!

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We’ll see you tomorrow!

- Bryan and Michelle Hofmann