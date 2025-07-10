6 Things to Know: Secret Service suspensions, Summer Fest Adoption Special runs through July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend, Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann with KRIS 6 News.

Governor Abbott calls for a redistricting special session

Special legislative session begins July 21

Lawmakers will redraw Texas congressional maps to help keep Republican majority

GOP hopes to gain as many as 5 new House seats

Democrats need net gain of 3 seats to flip the U.S. House

Governor Greg Abbott is calling lawmakers back to Austin for a special legislative session starting July 21 to tackle congressional redistricting. Texas currently holds 38 U.S. House seats, 25 of which are controlled by Republicans. With a razor-thin GOP majority in Congress, new district lines could help them pick up as many as five more seats. Democrats, meanwhile, need to gain just three seats to retake the House next year. Expect this session to be closely watched at both the state and national level.

Court blocks “click-to-cancel” rule

FTC rule would’ve simplified subscription cancellations

Set to take effect next week

Appeals court says agency skipped cost-benefit analysis

Rule is now on hold indefinitely

A U.S. appeals court has blocked a federal rule that would’ve required companies to make it easier to cancel memberships and subscriptions online. Known as the “click-to-cancel” rule, it was championed by the Federal Trade Commission under the Biden administration. The court found the FTC did not properly weigh costs and benefits, putting the rule on pause just days before it was set to begin. Consumer advocates say the decision is a setback for online transparency.

Secret Service suspensions after Trump rally shooting

Agents from July 2024 rally in Butler, PA suspended

Trump was shot in the ear

Includes one counter-sniper and a detail agent

Some agents are appealing the decision

Multiple Secret Service agents have been suspended following last year’s assassination attempt on former President Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The incident left Trump with a gunshot wound to the ear and claimed the life of a rallygoer.

Suspended agents include a counter-sniper and a detail agent assigned to Trump. Sources say the suspensions range from weeks to over a month, and at least two agents are appealing.

OVG CEO indicted in Moody Center case

DOJ charges OVG co-founder Timothy Leiweke

Accused of rigging Austin’s Moody Center contract

OVG also connected to American Bank Center in Corpus

Details available now at KRISTV.com

The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted Oak View Group CEO Timothy Leiweke on charges of rigging the bidding process for the Moody Center project in Austin. The indictment alleges collusion with a competitor to secure the development contract. O-V-G has also been central to the naming rights controversy at the American Bank Center here in Corpus Christi. For more details on the case and how it might affect local venues, visit KRISTV.com.

Bay Jammin’ Concert Series continues tonight

Free live music at Cole Park Amphitheater

Tonight from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Moana 2 screens Friday after sunset

Bring your chairs and blankets!

The Bay Jammin’ Concert and Cinema Series rolls on tonight at Cole Park Amphitheater. Live music kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 10. Then on Friday, enjoy a free showing of Moana 2 after sunset.

Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets, and maybe some snacks!

Pet adoption fees waived all month

Summer Fest Adoption Special runs through July

Free adoptions at Animal Care Services

Includes microchip, vaccines, and spay/neuter

2626 Holly Road | Weekdays 1–5:30 p.m.

Looking to add a furry friend to the family? Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is waiving adoption fees for the rest of July during their Summer Fest special. All adopted pets come with a microchip, are spayed or neutered, and have age-appropriate vaccines. Stop by Monday through Friday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at 2626 Holly Road.

