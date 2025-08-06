CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Wednesday morning headlines. As the new school year inches closer and temps continue to hold steady in the 90s, there’s a lot happening across Texas and around the world. From remembering Hiroshima to a new name for Corpus Christi’s biggest venue, let’s take a look at what’s making news today.

6 Things to Know: Remembering Hiroshima, American Bank Center to become Hilliard Center

Remembering Hiroshima: 80 years since the first atomic bomb

August 6, 1945 marks the day the U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb

The blast in Hiroshima killed an estimated 140,000 people by year’s end

The bombing led to Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II

Today marks 80 years since the United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. The bomb, nicknamed Little Boy, killed roughly 140,000 people by the end of 1945.

Just three days later, another bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, killing tens of thousands more. Japan surrendered on August 15, officially bringing World War II to an end.

Gov. Abbott files emergency petition to remove lawmaker

Gov. Abbott targets Rep. Gene Wu in Texas Supreme Court filing

Accuses Wu of leading walkout to block redistricting vote

Wu says he’s standing up for constituents and doing his job

Governor Greg Abbott is asking the Texas Supreme Court to remove State Rep. Gene Wu from office. The emergency petition follows Sunday’s walkout by more than 50 Democratic lawmakers, who left the state to prevent a vote on redistricting.

Wu responded by saying his decision was in service of the voters who elected him. It remains unclear when or if the lawmakers will return to Austin.

Judge to hear arguments over 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Lawsuit aims to shut down immigration facility near Everglades

Environmental groups say project violated federal policy

Facility is surrounded by two protected nature preserves

A federal judge will hear arguments today in a lawsuit against the immigration detention facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Environmental groups claim the state failed to conduct a proper environmental impact review before approving the project. The site is located between the Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve, one of the country’s most fragile ecosystems.

American Bank Center to become Hilliard Center

Name change takes effect September 1

Hilliard Law Firm paid $13M for naming rights

Controversy surrounded competing offer from Thomas J. Henry

Starting next month, Corpus Christi’s American Bank Center will officially be renamed The Hilliard Center. Oak View Group made the announcement Tuesday, confirming that the Hilliard Law Firm secured the naming rights for $13 million.

While Thomas J. Henry reportedly offered $20 million, OVG says some corporate sponsors had threatened to pull support if his firm won the bid. KRIS 6 News reached out to Henry’s office for comment, but were told he had nothing further to say.

Arrest made in San Diego shooting

Suspect arrested in connection to Monday night’s fatal shooting

Zan Ray Gonzalez, 17, taken into custody north of Victoria

Victim identified as 33-year-old Just Rodriguez of Freer

DPS and Texas Rangers have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting that took place Monday night in San Diego.

Zan Ray Gonzalez, 17, is accused of fatally shooting Just Rodriguez at an apartment on North Mier Street. Gonzalez was apprehended just north of Victoria and is expected to be booked into the Duval County Jail soon.

Rodriguez was reportedly staying at the apartment with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

Flag retirement ceremony scheduled for Thursday

Ceremony to be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

Begins at 10 a.m. and open to the public

Nearly 2,000 flags were collected through this year’s event

KRIS 6 News’ Flag for a Flag campaign will wrap up with a formal retirement ceremony on Thursday at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. Nearly 2,000 worn or damaged American flags were collected this year and will now be retired with the honor they deserve.

Thank you to all who participated in making this special tradition possible.

That wraps up your top stories for this Wednesday. Thanks for starting your day with us. We'll be back tomorrow with the latest updates from across the Coastal Bend and beyond.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann