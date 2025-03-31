CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

It’s Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor. Today, we remember the incredible Selena Quintanilla-Perez, as it marks 30 years since we lost her. 🙏 Her music continues to inspire and touch hearts all around the world. May she rest in peace, and may her legacy live on forever.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Reckless driving arrests, Mobile pet food bank, Lane closures

Now, let’s take a look at your 6 Things to Know today:

Reckless Driving Arrests

Corpus Christi police had a busy weekend cracking down on street racing. They made six arrests on Saturday and Sunday as part of ongoing efforts to stop reckless driving. Five of those arrested were caught speeding over 100 miles per hour, including one motorcyclist going 120 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone on Ocean Drive. With these arrests, the police have now made over 20 reckless driving arrests in just the past month.

Mosquito Spraying

If you're in the area, keep an eye out for mosquito spraying this week. Vector Control is starting today in the Calallen, Annaville, and Tuloso-Midway areas. Tomorrow, they'll be focusing on the northwest side, Los Encinos, and North Beach. On Wednesday, they’ll tackle downtown, the Westside, parts of the Bay Area, and the Southside. The Southside will be sprayed again on Thursday, along with areas near Moore Plaza and La Palmera Mall. Friday’s spray schedule will target the Southside, the Texas A&M Corpus Christi area, and Flour Bluff.

Mobile Pet Food Bank

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is hosting a mobile pet food distribution this Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Coastal Bend Food Bank. They’ll have food for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens available while supplies last. Each household can pick up food for a maximum of four pets, but please leave your pets at home. The Coastal Bend Food Bank is located at 5442 Bear Lane.

LaBonte Easter Camping

Planning to camp for Easter? Reservations are now open for LaBonte Park. Campsites are $28 for up to three days, and RV campsites are $55. You can reserve one campsite or one RV campsite per person. Reservations are open until noon on April 17th. For more details, call 361-826-3460.

Nueces Bay Blvd Closure

Heads up: Nueces Bay Boulevard between Up River Road and Leopard Street will close starting today. The closure between John Street and West Broadway Street is still in place as well. This new closure will last until April 25, with the whole project expected to be done by July.

Harbor Bridge Lane Closures

There will be some lane closures on the southbound side of I-37 this week, from Nueces Bay Boulevard to the Crosstown Interchange. These closures will run from today through Friday. Also, starting Wednesday and running through Friday, all I-37 entrance and exit ramps from Nueces Bay Boulevard to the Crosstown Interchange will be closed. The closures will be effective from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, so be prepared for detours and delays.

