6 Things to Know: Recession package, Epstein files, investigation in the case of baby found inside restroom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend!

It’s Friday, and Michelle and I are glad to help you ease into the weekend with everything you need to know, minus the stress. While D.C. is busy with budget cuts to agencies like USAID and PBS and courtroom drama unfolds across the country, here in the Coastal bend we are receiving updates on the story of a baby left in a Walmart trashcan. On the brighter side, we’re also watching new growth, community fun, and continued local developments.

6 Things to Know: July 18, 2025

Here are today’s top stories from KRIS 6 News Sunrise:

House advances recession package

• House Republicans passed a bill cutting $9 billion in previously approved federal spending

• The "recissions" package targets foreign aid and public broadcasting

• $8 billion cut from international development, $1 billion from NPR and PBS funding

Early this morning, House Republicans advanced a sweeping budget-cutting measure aimed at canceling previously approved spending. Known as a “recissions” package, the bill would slash $8 billion from foreign aid programs and $1.1 billion from public broadcasting. If passed by the Senate and signed into law, it would effectively eliminate parts of the U.S. Agency for International Development, fulfilling part of President Trump’s long-standing agenda.

Epstein case transparency push

• House Republicans passed a resolution seeking the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related materials

• Resolution is non-binding and largely symbolic

• Attorney General Pam Bondi says Epstein died by suicide in 2019

Republicans on Capitol Hill also approved a symbolic measure urging transparency around the Jeffrey Epstein case. The resolution calls for a full release of any related records and correspondence. Attorney General Pam Bondi recently reiterated that Epstein acted alone in his suicide while in jail and denied the existence of any “client list” tied to Epstein’s operations.

Planned Parenthood lawsuit hearing

• Planned Parenthood heads to court over Medicare funding restrictions

• The suit challenges changes under the "Beautiful Bill" signed on July 4th

• One million patients could be affected, according to the organization

A federal court will hear arguments today in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood against the Trump administration. The organization claims new federal rules unfairly cut off Medicare reimbursements for essential health services like cancer screenings, birth control, and abortions in life threatening circumstances. The changes were part of the president’s recent “Beautiful Bill” passed on Independence Day.

Second arrest in Kingsville baby case

• Mario Duran, stepfather of the first suspect, was arrested in San Patricio County

• Duran is charged with sexual assault

• Investigation continues with Mathis PD and Texas Rangers

Mathis Police say they’ve made a second arrest in the disturbing case of a baby found in a Kingsville Walmart trashcan. Mario Duran, the stepfather of the initial suspect, was arrested Thursday and faces sexual assault charges. Investigators believe the incident may involve more individuals, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Physician Premier expands Southside facility

• A 2,000 sq. ft. addition is under construction at the Saratoga location

• The facility will grow from 7 to 10 beds

• Construction expected to be completed in a month

There’s growth in the healthcare space as Physicians Premier on Saratoga begins expanding their Southside location. Construction started Thursday on a new 2,000-square-foot wing that will add three additional patient beds. Staff say it will improve wait times and expand services to meet growing demand in the area.

Cinema in the park this weekend

• Free outdoor movie: Transformers One Friday night at Cole Park

• Music tonight from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. as part of Bay Jammin' Series

• Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!

And finally, something for the whole family! The Bay Jammin' Series continues at Cole Park Amphitheater. Enjoy live music tonight and stick around for Friday night’s movie, Transformers One, once the sun sets. Admission is free, and good vibes are guaranteed.

That’s a look at your Friday headlines.

We hope you start your day with a smile and head into the weekend feeling informed. Thanks for waking up with KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann