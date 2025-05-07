CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hi there, Coastal Bend! It’s Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann. It is a soggy one this morning with thunderstorm warnings and even hail in some areas last night!

We’ve got your top headlines to keep you in the know this Wednesday—from changes to airport security, an update on the price connected to a portion of the Desalination project, and of course a look at Buc Days fun.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: REAL ID now required to fly, TCEQ confirms landfill disposal policy for Animal Care Services

REAL ID Requirements Now in Effect

REAL ID now required to fly and enter federal buildings

Travelers without one will face additional TSA screening

Available at all Texas DPS offices

Starting today, the REAL ID rules are officially in effect across the U.S. The federally compliant, state-issued ID is now required to board domestic flights and enter certain federal buildings. While travelers without a REAL ID will still be allowed to fly, they’ll be subject to extra screening at TSA checkpoints. Texans can get their REAL ID at any Department of Public Safety office statewide.

Inner Harbor Desal Plant Update

Construction still planned for 2026, completion in 2028

Prototype cost estimate rose from $6 million to $18 million

Final project cost expected by December.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members discussed the latest developments in the Inner Harbor Desalination Project. While the construction timeline remains set for 2026 to 2028, one major update stood out: the prototype's price tag jumped from $6 million to $18 million. City staff said a final, locked-in cost for the project should be available by the end of this year.

TCEQ Confirms Landfill Disposal Policy for Animal Care Services

Animal remains at landfill must be covered immediately

TCEQ says prior approval is not required

Improper coverage may result in violations

We have an update regarding Animal Care Services using the Cefe Valenzuela landfill due to their broken cremation furnace. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed that this method is allowed—provided animal remains are immediately covered with either three feet of solid waste or two feet of soil. The agency noted that no prior approval is needed, but failure to follow these guidelines could lead to a violation.

Packery Channel Boating Delays Through Thursday

Temporary closures at HWY 361 Bridge

AEP crews stringing electrical wires

Traffic stopped in 15-minute increments

Boaters, take note: Packery Channel is experiencing temporary closures this week at the Highway 361 Bridge. AEP Texas is working on new electrical lines, and boat traffic will be halted for short 15-minute intervals to keep everyone safe. Work is expected to wrap up by Thursday, and Texas Parks and Wildlife is helping manage marine traffic in the area.

Low-Cost Pet Clinic This Friday

Hosted by Gulf Coast Humane Society

Friday, 9–11 a.m., drive-thru format

4 pets per car max

All pets must be leashed or in carriers

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is back with its monthly low-cost clinic this Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. This drive-thru event is open to all zip codes, but keep in mind there's a four-pets-per-car limit. All animals must be on a leash or in a carrier, and services are limited—no wellness checks will be provided.

Tonight at Buc Days

Treasure Island shops open at 4 p.m.

Stripes Carnival opens at 5 p.m.

Cooper Green performs at 6

Rodeo Corpus Christi with MercyMe at 7

O.T.B. Band plays at Buckin Marlin Stage at 7:45

There’s still plenty of fun happening at Buc Days tonight! The Shops at Treasure Island open at 4 p.m., followed by the Stripes Carnival at 5. Live entertainment begins at 6 with Cooper Green at the Beer and Wine Garden. At 7, don’t miss Rodeo Corpus Christi with musical guest MercyMe, and stick around for O.T.B. Band at 7:45 on the Buckin' Marlin Stage.

That wraps it up for today—thanks for spending your time with KRIS 6 News. From REAL ID changes to rodeo nights, and even a little hail across the Coastal Bend, we’re always keeping an eye on what matters to you.

As always friends, stay safe and stay curious!

