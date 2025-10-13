CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday, Coastal Bend! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Sunrise headlines.

We’re starting the week with big developments at home and abroad as President Trump is traveling to Israel and Egypt, U.S. troops are guaranteed pay despite the shutdown, and investigators are looking into a deadly plane crash in North Texas and a mass shooting in South Carolina. Plus, we’ll tell you about local road closures and how the USS Lexington is celebrating a major milestone.

Let’s dive in.

6 Things to Know: President Trump’s Israel & Egypt Visit, U.S. Troops Will Get Paid

President Trump’s Israel & Egypt Visit

Trump will visit Israel and Egypt to celebrate the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal

He’ll meet hostage families, address Israel’s parliament, and possibly meet hostages once released

In Egypt, he’s expected to host a summit with 20 nations and press allies for lasting peace

President Donald Trump is traveling to Israel and Egypt today as part of a high-profile diplomatic mission celebrating the newly brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. His first stop is Israel, where he plans to meet with hostage families and deliver remarks to the Israeli parliament. Vice President J.D. Vance says Trump may also meet directly with released hostages. He will then fly to Egypt, where he’s expected to convene a summit of about 20 nations and urge Middle East allies to seize this opportunity for a durable peace.

U.S. Troops Will Get Paid

Trump says funds have been secured so service members receive pay on October 15

Money will be borrowed from R&D budgets at the Pentagon, available for two years

This plan was promised even as the government shutdown drags on

Amid the ongoing shutdown, Trump announced over the weekend that his administration has located funding to pay U.S. military personnel. He confirmed that service members will receive paychecks on October 15. A spokesperson from the Office of Management and Budget said the funds will come from research and development allocations within the Pentagon’s budget, money that is available for up to two years. Earlier, Trump had pledged that troops would be paid even during a funding lapse.

Small Plane Crash in Texas

Two people killed after a small plane crash near Fort Worth

Surveillance video shows the collision and ensuing fireball

The flight’s origin and destination remain unknown

A small plane crashed on Sunday morning near Fort Worth, Texas, leaving two people dead. Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the crash and a large fireball following the collision. Authorities say it’s still unclear where the flight originated or where it was headed.

Mass Shooting at South Carolina Bar

At least four killed and 20 injured during a high school reunion event

Occurred overnight Sunday at a bar/restaurant on Saint Helena Island

Authorities have identified persons of interest but not confirmed arrests

Authorities are investigating a mass shooting in Beaufort County, South Carolina. The attack happened Sunday night during a high school reunion at a bar and restaurant on Saint Helena Island. At least four people were killed and 20 others wounded. Investigators say they have identified persons of interest, but no arrests have been confirmed.

Coastal Bend Road Closures & Construction

Poth Lane (near I-37 to Noakes Street) closing for ~3 months for infrastructure upgrades

Megal Drive closed to Thundersee for wastewater line work — expected to last a few weeks

One lane of Yorktown will be closed at Brentridge Drive through the month

Poth Lane (from I-37 to Noakes Street) will close for about three months for infrastructure work, although business and neighborhood access will remain open. Megal Drive will close toward Thundersee as crews work on wastewater lines. And one lane of Yorktown at the intersection with Brentridge Drive will be closed through the month. Plan alternate routes and drive carefully.

U.S. Navy’s 250th Anniversary

The U.S. Navy is celebrating 250 years of service

To honor the milestone, admission to the USS Lexington museum is $2.50 today

The U.S. Navy marks its 250th anniversary this year! It was on October 13th, 1775, that the Continental Congress gave the green light for the first US Naval Force. The Continental Navy had just 2 ships and a crew of 80 men at the time of inception. Today it has more than 340 thousand active duty personnel and upwards of 71 thousand reservists. To celebrate, admission to the USS Lexington museum is just $2.50 today.

Thanks for starting your Monday with the Hofmanns. We’re so glad to help you kick off a brand new week.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann