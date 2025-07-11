CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann with KRIS 6 News.

As Texas continues to recover from last week’s catastrophic flooding, President Trump is expected to visit the hardest-hit area. Meanwhile, local businesses and agencies across the Coastal Bend are stepping up to help.

6 Things to Know: President Trump to visit flooding areas in Kerr County, YWCA temporarily closes after threat

Here’s the 6 thinks you need to know today:

President Trump to visit flooding areas in Kerr County

Visit follows Trump’s federal disaster declaration

More than 100 dead statewide, including 96 in Kerr County

FEMA’s future role remains uncertain amid scrutiny

Trump pledges relief funding for recovery

President Donald Trump is traveling to Central Texas today to personally assess the devastation caused by recent flash flooding in Kerr County, where 96 people have died. Earlier this week, Trump signed a federal disaster declaration to speed up emergency aid and long-term recovery efforts. His visit comes amid growing questions over budget cuts at agencies like the National Weather Service, NOAA, and FEMA, all of which play crucial roles during disasters like this. The storm now ranks as the deadliest freshwater flooding event in the U.S. since 1976.

Former Biden staffer to testify in mental fitness probe

Ashley Williams to testify behind closed doors

Williams worked in Biden’s Oval Office operations

Investigation draws partisan criticism

A former White House staffer under President Joe Biden is expected to testify privately on Capitol Hill today regarding Biden’s mental health.

Ashley Williams, who worked in Oval Office operations, will speak as part of a Republican-led inquiry into Biden’s cognitive fitness.

The president has denied any mental decline, while Democrats are calling the investigation politically motivated and a waste of taxpayer time.

This follows Wednesday’s closed-door session with Biden’s former doctor, who could not answer medical questions about the president, saying, "I must respectfully decline to answer based on physician-patient privilege and the reliance of my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution."

Federal cuts impact undocumented immigrants healthcare

Access to Head Start and health centers revoked

Changes come from Health and Human Services

Emergency medical treatment still federally required

Undocumented immigrants will lose access to several federal healthcare programs, according to a new decision from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Head Start program and community health centers will no longer serve undocumented individuals, though emergency medical care remains protected by law.

Advocates warn that the move could create health risks for vulnerable families, especially children, as well as flood emergency rooms as preventative care is eliminated.

YWCA temporarily closes after threat

Threat made via phone Thursday morning

Police investigating; no arrests yet

Facility expected to reopen Saturday

The YWCA on Corona Drive in Corpus Christi is closed today after receiving a threatening phone call Thursday morning.

Staff say they shut down out of an abundance of caution.

Police are investigating the threat, and the YWCA plans to reopen Saturday with normal hours.

Litter Critter clean-up event set for Saturday

Happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Flour Bluff High School

Free disposal for brush, bulky trash, tires, and metal

No hazardous waste or commercial hauling allowed

Looking to tidy up your yard or garage? Corpus Christi’s Litter Critter cleanup event is back this weekend.

It runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Flour Bluff High School.

Brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, and metal will be accepted.

Hazardous waste, concrete, and commercial loads will not.

7 Brew donating all profits today for Kerr County relief

100% of Friday sales go to flood relief fund

Donation Day starts at 5:30 a.m. and runs until close

Two Coastal Bend locations: 6133 Saratoga and 3245 S. Alameda

Local coffee chain 7 Brew is stepping up to support flood victims in Kerr County.

Today only, 100% of profits from both Corpus Christi locations will be donated to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

You can participate by visiting the Saratoga Boulevard or South Alameda locations anytime today during business hours.

Thanks for starting your day with KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Whether you’re heading to a local fundraiser, getting rid of yard waste, or just staying informed, we’re glad to have you with us.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann