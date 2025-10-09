6 Things to Know: Peace deal between Israel and Hamas, Frontier nonstop flights to Denver

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday, Coastal Bend!

President Trump Announces Peace Deal Between Israel and Hamas

President Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan

Ceasefire calls for release of all hostages and partial Israeli troop withdrawal

Hostages could be released as soon as this weekend

President Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to what he’s calling the first phase of a peace plan. The deal reportedly includes the swift release of all hostages held in Gaza and a withdrawal of Israeli troops to designated areas. Trump announced the ceasefire agreement on social media Wednesday, calling it an “historic and unprecedented event.” An Israeli source says hostages could be released as soon as Saturday or Sunday.

President Trump To Visit Walter Reed For Annual Physical

Trip marks his second visit to the medical facility this year

President also plans to meet with troops during the visit

Trump recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his annual physical. This will be his second visit to the facility in 2025. The president also plans to meet with troops during the visit before returning to Washington. Over the summer, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after noticing mild swelling in his lower legs.

Taft City Secretary Facing Criminal Charges

Interim city secretary Jessica Lorena Gonzalez charged under Texas Public Information Act

Accused of refusing access to public records

Court appearance scheduled for October 14 in San Patricio County

Criminal charges have been filed against Jessica Lorena Gonzalez, the interim city secretary for Taft. She’s accused of refusing or failing to provide access to public information, which is a violation of the Texas Public Information Act. The San Patricio County Attorney’s Office filed the charges, and Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in court on October 14.

Frontier Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights To Denver

First nonstop flight from Corpus Christi to Denver departs today

Frontier Airlines will offer twice-weekly service

First flight departs at 6:45 p.m. from Corpus Christi International Airport

Frontier Airlines’ new nonstop service from Corpus Christi to Denver launches today. The first flight arrives from Denver International Airport at 5:30 p.m., followed by the inaugural local departure at 6:45 p.m. The low-cost airline will offer flights between the two cities twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Crumbl Cookies Coming To Corpus Christi

First Crumbl Cookies location to open at The Shops at La Palmera

Construction begins next week and wraps up by January

Bakery known for weekly rotating menu and creative cookie flavors

Construction begins next week on Corpus Christi’s first Crumbl Cookies location. The bakery will be located at The Shops at La Palmera between European Wax Center and DXL. Known for its rotating weekly menu and unique cookie creations like the Brookie Cookie and Raspberry Butter Cake, Crumbl is expected to open by January.

7-Eleven Replacing Former Walgreens At Airline And McArdle

Former Walgreens pharmacy to be demolished later this month

7-Eleven gas station planned for the site

Construction expected to finish by March 2026

A new 7-Eleven gas station is set to replace the former Walgreens at the corner of Airline and McArdle. According to state records, demolition of the old pharmacy building will begin later this month. Construction of the convenience store and gas station is expected to be complete by March of next year.

