6 THINGS TO KNOW: President Donald Trump’s 100th day, Chemical release drill, Foster Drive arrests

President Donald Trump is marking his 100th day in office with a rally in Michigan — specifically, Macomb County, a region that played a key role in his 2016 victory. He’s expected to highlight the accomplishments of his administration so far and lay out the agenda ahead. However, a new Washington Post poll shows his approval rating at 39% — historically low for a president at this stage.

Corpus Christi Police responded to a high-stress situation Monday morning involving an armed home invasion on Foster Drive. Authorities say a man entered the home and threatened the people inside with a weapon. Officers called in SWAT, and three people were safely escorted out. Inside, they found another man who was taken to the hospital. Arrested were 20-year-old Dantril Anthony-Maurice Tapp-Hawkins and 31-year-old Rakim Ahmaad Sharkey, both charged with burglary with intent to commit unlawful restraint.

Corpus Christi City Council is reviewing a proposed $8.4 million contract to build a new wastewater maintenance building. The structure would sit next to the Greenwood Wastewater Treatment Plant at Greenwood and Saratoga. If the project is approved today, construction could start in May and finish by June of next year.

Another item on the city council's plate today: approving demolition of the one-million-gallon elevated water tank in Flour Bluff. The structure, built back in the 1970s, has been replaced by a larger tank with triple the capacity. The estimated cost to bring down the old tank is around $216,000.

This morning, Corpus Christi Fire Department is conducting a simulated chemical release drill at the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant. The exercise will run until 11 A.M., and neighbors near the Northwest Side might notice more emergency vehicles than usual. Officials stress that this is only a drill and there’s no expected impact to traffic.

If you’ve ever thought about serving your community, the Robstown Volunteer Fire Department wants to hear from you. They’re hosting a recruitment event this Saturday from 9 A.M. to noon. Firefighters will be on hand to talk about the requirements and answer questions. To qualify, you must be 18 or older, have a valid driver’s license, and pass a background check. Training is held every Thursday, and members attend one meeting per month.

