6 THINGS TO KNOW: Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer, Mini pet vaccine clinic, 'Click It or Ticket'

President Biden Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer

The former president was evaluated for urinary symptoms last week

Diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to the bones

Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. A statement released by his office on Sunday says the 82-year-old was recently evaluated for urinary symptoms, leading to the diagnosis. The cancer has reportedly spread to his bones, and the family is now exploring treatment options with doctors.

Petronila Resource Fair for Storm Recovery

Happening this week at 2 p.m. at Petronila Elementary School

Location: 2391 County Road 67 in Robstown

Red Cross, Frontier Waste, and Salvation Army will be on hand

If you live in Petronila and are still dealing with the aftermath of recent storms, a Resource Fair will be held this week at Petronila Elementary School. Neighbors can speak directly with recovery and aid agencies, including the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Alice Hosting Disaster Assistance Center

Wednesday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Jim Wells County Fairgrounds at 3001 Johnson Street

Help available for self-reporting storm damage and cleanup

The City of Alice and Jim Wells County are partnering to help storm victims this Wednesday. A Disaster Information Center will be set up at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds to help residents report damage and request cleanup assistance.

Mini Pet Vaccine Clinic at Humane Society

Wednesday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Gulf Coast Humane Society, 3118 Cabaniss Parkway

Limited to 25 pets; drive-thru format for neighbors on assistance

With a distemper outbreak ongoing, the Gulf Coast Humane Society is holding a mini vaccine clinic this Wednesday. The drive-thru clinic is open to neighbors on government assistance, with service for the first 25 pets. No wellness checks will be offered—just vaccinations.

Highway 181 Closures Begin Tonight

Nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday

First phase: Southbound lanes closed and detoured

Second phase: Northbound lanes closed past FM 2896 intersection

If you drive Highway 181, be aware of overnight closures starting tonight. Southbound lanes will shut down first, with traffic detoured to the frontage road. Northbound lanes will close in the second phase. Work is expected to wrap up by June.

Click It or Ticket Enforcement Underway

Campaign runs through June 1

Fines up to $200 for not wearing seatbelts

Up to $250 in fines if children are not properly restrained

TxDOT's “Click It or Ticket” campaign kicks off today, reminding drivers that seatbelts are not optional. Expect increased enforcement through June 1, including child car seat checks. If you’re caught without a seatbelt—or your child isn’t buckled in properly—you could face steep fines.

