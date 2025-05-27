6 THINGS TO KNOW: Port Aransas named “Fishing Capital of Texas”, Free microchipping for pets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend, Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your 6 Things to Know.

It’s Tuesday, and we’re heading into the final days of May. For some, that means summer vacation is just around the corner and for one longtime Corpus Christi school, it means the end of an era. From honoring the past at Hamlin Middle School to looking ahead to mosquito spraying and splash pad season, let’s dive into the headlines shaping your day.

Hamlin Middle School Bids Farewell

Open house today from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrating 72 years of history

New campus construction wraps this July

After 72 years of service, Hamlin Middle School is closing its doors this Thursday. CCISD is inviting former students, staff, and families to take one last walk through the halls this afternoon from 4:30 to 6 p.m. They’re hoping to hear stories and share memories from those connected to the school, as they prepare to move into the brand-new Hamlin Middle School, which is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Port Aransas Mourns Firefighter

Albert “Bert” Howie has passed away

Lifelong public servant and paramedic

Funeral details not yet announced

The Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Albert Howie, known to many as Bert, passed away Monday. He served the community as both a full-time paramedic and a member of the volunteer fire department.

The department shared the news on Facebook but did not release details about his passing. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Mosquito Spraying Schedule

Vector Control out all week

North Beach and Downtown tonight

Other areas through Friday

Vector Control crews will be out this week spraying for mosquitoes across Corpus Christi.

Here’s the schedule:

Tonight: North Beach and Downtown

Wednesday: Bay Area

Thursday: Southside

Friday: Oso Bay and Flour Bluff

Make sure to bring in pets and cover any outdoor items you don’t want sprayed.

Port Aransas Named “Fishing Capital of Texas”

Official designation signed by Governor Abbott

In effect through 2035

Celebrated for marine diversity and fishing culture

It’s official! Port Aransas is now the “Fishing Capital of Texas.”

Governor Greg Abbott signed HCR 117 into law on Saturday, recognizing the town’s incredible marine ecosystem and fishing heritage.

The title will be in effect until 2035, though locals will tell you it’s been true for decades.

The resolution passed with only one ‘no’ vote in the legislature.

Free Microchipping for Pets

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services

No appointment needed

Monday–Saturday from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Animal Care Services is offering free microchipping for your pets — no appointment needed.

You can stop by the shelter at 2626 Holly Road any time between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

They’ll chip up to six pets per household, and it’s a great way to ensure your furry friends are safe this summer.

City Splash Pads Reopen Friday

Five locations across Corpus Christi

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Free admission

Looking to beat the heat? All five city splash pads will be open starting this Friday, just in time for the weekend.

You’ll find them at:

Bill Witt Park

Cole Park

Lindale Park

Salinas Park

West Haven Park

They’re open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission is free.

That’s your 6 Things to Know for today.

We’ll be back tomorrow with more updates to help you stay informed. As always stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

—Bryan and Michelle Hofmann

