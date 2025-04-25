6 THINGS TO KNOW: Pope’s Coffin Ceremony, Sales tax holiday, CCRTA Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Pope’s Coffin Ceremony

Ceremony begins final funeral preparations for Pope Francis.

Marks the end of public viewing at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope’s funeral mass scheduled for Saturday morning.

A ceremony will take place this afternoon to begin the final funeral preparations for Pope Francis after several days of public viewings. The ceremony, called the Rite of Sealing of the Coffin, marks the end of the public viewing at St. Peter’s Basilica. More than 50,000 people have already paid their final respects to the Pope. The Pope’s funeral mass is set for Saturday morning. A mass will also be held to mark the beginning of nine days of mourning and additional masses for the repose of the late Pope’s soul.

School Vouchers

Texas passes $1 billion education bill for private school funding.

Governor Greg Abbott plans to sign the bill into law.

Texas lawmakers have passed a $1 billion education bill that will allow families to use public money for private school tuition. The measure passed its final vote in the state Senate on Thursday and now heads to Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who has said he’ll sign it into law. In the first year, the program will be capped at $1 billion and will benefit about 90,000 students, though that number could grow by 20,000 to 30,000. The funds can be used for private school tuition or costs related to homeschooling and virtual learning.



Sales Tax Holiday



Emergency Supply Sales Tax-Free Weekend this weekend.

Tax holiday ends Sunday, expected to save $2.3 million in state and local taxes.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and to help residents prepare, this weekend will be the annual Emergency Supply Sales Tax-Free Weekend. Items like flashlights, batteries, portable generators, and fuel containers will be exempt from sales tax. The tax holiday ends Sunday. The event is expected to save shoppers around $2.3 million in state and local sales taxes.



CCISD Ratings



Corpus Christi ISD receives a "C" grade from the Texas Education Agency.

Five district schools earned an "A" grade.

The Texas Education Agency has released its results for the 2023-2024 school year, and Corpus Christi ISD has received a letter grade of "C." The district made the announcement in a press release. Five schools earned an "A," 18 earned a "B," and 11 received a "C." Schools with the highest ratings in the area include Port Aransas, London, and the School of Science and Technology Corpus Christi.



CC Summer Jobs

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation hosts summer job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On-the-spot interviews for available positions.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a summer job fair this weekend. It will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gymnasium. Be sure to bring plenty of resumes, as on-the-spot interviews will be held for jobs that need to be filled. The gym is located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. For more information, visit CorpusChristiTX.gov.

CCRTA Buc Days



Last day to pick up wristbands for accessible viewing at Buc Days Night Parade.

Wristbands must be picked up by 3 p.m. today.

Today is the last day to pick up wristbands for the CCRTA’s accessible viewing area for the Buc Days Night Parade. The area is located along the Leopard Street sidewalk near the CCRTA’s Staple Street Center. Wristbands are required for access, and viewing space is limited. Neighbors can reserve up to six wristbands by calling CCRTA Customer Service at 361-883-2287. Wristbands must be picked up by 3 p.m. today.