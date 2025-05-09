6 THINGS TO KNOW: Pope Leo XIV, City changes policy after animal disposal, Bank fraud scheme leads to arrests

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend. Sunrise Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, here with today’s top headlines.

Before we get to your "6 Things to Know," we want to start by acknowledging the intense thunderstorms that moved through our area last night. Some areas reported property damage and hail—and we're keeping a close watch on any developments and cleanup efforts. Stay safe out there, and keep checking in with KRIS 6 for updates.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Pope Leo XIV Holds First Mass, City Changes Policy After Animal Disposal, Bank Fraud Scheme Leads to Arrests

Historic First: Pope Leo XIV Holds First Mass

Robert Francis Prevost selected as new pope

Chooses the name Pope Leo the 14th

First American ever to hold the papacy

First Mass set for today in the Sistine Chapel

History was made at the Vatican as Catholic cardinals selected Robert Francis Prevost as the new leader of the Catholic Church. He has chosen the name Pope Leo the 14th, becoming the first American pope in history. Today, Pope Leo will celebrate his first mass inside the Sistine Chapel alongside the cardinals who elected him.

City Changes Policy After Animal Disposal Investigation

KRIS 6 investigation revealed furnace has been out since February

Remains were being sent to the landfill

City now freezing remains or using private cremation

A new cremation furnace could cost $140,000

After our exclusive investigation, the City of Corpus Christi is now changing how euthanized animals are handled by Animal Care Services. Their cremation furnace has been out of service since February, leading some remains to be taken to the landfill. The city says it will now either freeze remains or use a private cremation service. City Manager Peter Zanoni says replacing the decade-old furnace is on the table—with a new one estimated at $140,000.

Bank Fraud Scheme Leads to Arrests in Alice

Couple from Arkansas accused of fake business account

$26,000 withdrawn before check cleared

Husband allegedly planned robbery in retaliation

Other family members fled before arrests

Ok folks, this is a wild story. So police in Alice say an Arkansas couple is facing charges related to bank fraud and alleged threats against IBC Bank. Investigators say 23-year-old Allison Dougan opened a bank account under a fake business, then withdrew $26,000 before the check cleared. Her husband, Samual Mopus, 26, was arrested after a clerk reported he may have planned to rob the bank that pressed charges against his wife. He was found to have guns and a bulletproof vest in his vehicle. Authorities say Dougan’s mother and brother, also allegedly involved, fled before arrests could be made.

Correction: Gulf Coast Humane Society Clinic is May 16

Clinic is scheduled for Friday, May 16

Open to all zip codes

4 pets per car max

Limited services; no wellness checks

A quick correction to a previous announcement we made about the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s low-cost clinic. It will actually take place on Friday, May 16, not this week. The drive-thru clinic is open to all zip codes and allows a maximum of four pets per car. All animals must be leashed or in carriers, and keep in mind that only limited services will be available—no wellness checks will be provided.

Parents Night Out This Saturday

Fiesta-themed kids night hosted by Parks & Rec

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Held at Lindale Recreation Center

$15 per child; space is limited

Looking for a night out while the kids have fun? Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation is hosting a Parents Night Out this Saturday with a fiesta theme. Drop-off runs from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lindale Recreation Center (3133 Swantner Drive). The cost is $15 per child, and spots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Tonight at Buc Days

Shops at Treasure Island open at 4 p.m.

Carnival begins at 5 p.m.

Live music from Matt Hole at 6

Rodeo at 7 featuring Clint Black

Music continues with The East & The Crown at 7:45 and Steel Water Band at 10

It’s another great night of Buc Days fun here in Corpus Christi. The Shops at Treasure Island open at 4 p.m., followed by the Stripes Carnival at 5 p.m. Enjoy live music from Matt Hole at the Beer & Wine Garden at 6, and then Rodeo Corpus Christi gets underway at 7 with country music star Clint Black. The Buckin' Marlin Stage will host The East and the Crown at 7:45 p.m., followed by the Steel Water Band at 10 p.m.

That’s your Thursday edition of 6 Things to Know with the Hofmanns!

We’ll be back Monday morning with more top headlines. Until then, stay dry, stay safe, stay curious, and don’t forget to catch Buc Days while it lasts!

