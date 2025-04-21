CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here! We hope you had a joyful and relaxing Easter weekend, whether you were hunting eggs, spending time with family, or just enjoying some much-needed sunshine (or a touch of rain for some around the Coastal Bend).

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Pope Francis passes away, Town hall meeting for District 2, Mosquito spraying schedule

As we step into a fresh week, here are the 6 things you need to know today:

We begin today with some deeply somber news from the Vatican. Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88. According to an official statement shared on the Vatican’s social media, he died peacefully at his residence in Casa Santa Marta.

Just weeks ago, the Pope was released from a hospital in Rome after battling a severe case of pneumonia in both lungs. Despite his illness, he was able to deliver the traditional Easter blessing on Sunday. His passing marks the end of a papacy defined by humility, inclusion, and compassion.

CCISD Considers Closing Two Elementary Schools

Parents and families in the Southside may want to take note—CCISD is considering closing Kostoryz and Schanen Estates Elementary Schools. The district cites declining enrollment and aging facilities as major factors in the proposed closures.

The plan, discussed during a recent fiscal management meeting, would reassign students to neighboring schools. Kostoryz students may move to Galvan, Los Encinos, Sanders, or Yeager. Schanen students would be relocated to Club Estates, Dawson, or Sanders. We know how emotional school closures can be—these buildings hold so many memories for families and staff. We’ll be keeping a close eye on what happens next.

Town Hall Meeting for District 2 This Week

If you live in District 2 and have questions or concerns about local services, you’ll want to attend this week’s Town Hall Meeting. It’s happening Thursday evening from 6 to 7 PM at the Greenwood Senior Center (4040 Greenwood Drive).

City leaders will be there to talk about everything from public works and Corpus Christi Water to updates from the police department. It’s your chance to ask questions, get answers, and be part of shaping your community’s future.

Mosquito Spraying Schedule Released

With the weather warming up, mosquitoes are making their presence known—but the city’s got a plan to keep them in check. Spraying begins tonight and continues throughout the week.



Monday: Calallen and Annaville

Tuesday: Downtown and parts of the Bay Area

Wednesday: Primarily Bay Area

Thursday: Southside and Bay Area

Friday: Oso Bay and Flour Bluff

If you’re in any of these areas, consider keeping windows closed and pets inside during spraying hours. It’s not exactly the most exciting part of spring—but a necessary one!

Coastal Bend Food Bank Mobile Distribution Tuesday

The Coastal Bend Food Bank continues to be a lifeline for so many in our community. If you or someone you know is in need, their mobile food distribution is happening tomorrow morning at the Food Bank (5442 Bear Lane).

Registration starts on-site at 6 AM, and food will be distributed from 7 to 9:30 AM, or until supplies run out. Be sure to arrive early—these events are usually well-attended and supplies go quickly. Huge thanks to the volunteers and staff who make this possible every week!

Harbor Bridge-Related Road Closures

As we inch closer to the long-awaited opening of the new Harbor Bridge, some temporary traffic headaches are on the way. Today and tomorrow, the Northwest Loop ramp from northbound I-37 to southbound SH 286 will be closed.

If you're coming southbound on 181 and need to get to SH 286, here’s your detour:

Take the Port Avenue–Nueces Bay Boulevard exit, make a U-turn at Nueces Bay Blvd, and continue on I-37 to connect to 286.

Please drive safely, follow posted signs, and give yourself a few extra minutes. We’re almost there—just a little more patience, and we’ll be driving over a beautiful new span soon.

That’s it for today’s roundup! Stay safe, stay informed, and as always—thanks for starting your day with us. We’ll see you on air and online tomorrow!

