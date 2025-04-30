6 THINGS TO KNOW: Oso Bay Train Trestle, $35 million Street Repair Project, National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hi neighbors, Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here!

It's Wednesday, and that means it's time for the mantra: if you are having a good week, it's there's more to come! If you are having a rough week, well you are half way through, so keep your head up!

Here’s your Tuesday roundup of local updates happening around the Coastal Bend. From big city project approvals to free museum weekends and even a chance to adopt a furry friend, here’s what’s happening today:

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Oso Bay Train Trestle Project, $35 million Street Repair Project, National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Oso Bay Train Trestle Project Moves Forward

City Council approved the use of ARPA interest funds to cover design costs.

The city previously received a $13 million grant for the project.

Just over $1 million was needed to finalize design plans.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2027.

A long-anticipated project to revamp the abandoned train trestle over Oso Bay is now closer to becoming reality. City Council has given the green light to use interest earned from ARPA funds to pay for the design phase of the project. The city was awarded a $13 million grant in 2023 to transform the old structure into a shared-use path for biking and walking. Now that funding for design work is in place, construction is expected to be wrapped up by 2027.

New Wastewater Maintenance Building Approved

Project will be built next to the Greenwood Wastewater Treatment Plant.

It received two "no" votes from councilmembers Gil Hernandez and Kaylynn Paxson.

Wastewater rates will increase by $0.03 annually.

Construction expected to be finished by June 2025.

City Council has officially approved a new wastewater maintenance building to be constructed adjacent to the Greenwood Wastewater Treatment Plant. Despite some pushback — including “no” votes from Councilmembers Gil Hernandez and Kaylynn Paxson — the project will move forward. Funding for the building will come with a slight annual increase in wastewater rates, around three cents per year. Crews are expected to complete construction by June of next year.

$35 Million Street Repair Project Approved

The project covers 27 miles of residential roads, including Las Colonias.

Neighbors voiced concerns about patching versus full repaving.

Timeline for construction has not been announced.

Full list of affected streets is available onKRISTV.com.

City Council has voted in favor of a massive $35 million street repair project aimed at improving 27 miles of residential roads across the city. Las Colonias is one of the neighborhoods set to benefit from the improvements. However, some residents expressed frustration that the repairs may only involve patching rather than full repaving. A detailed list of streets included in the project is available now at KRISTV.com.

Bill Witt Park Closed Temporarily

Park is closed today for road improvements.

Expected to reopen at 5 p.m. today.

Possible second closure Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re planning a trip to Bill Witt Park, you may need to adjust your plans. The park is temporarily closed today as crews carry out road improvement work. The good news? It’s expected to reopen later this evening at 5 p.m. Another brief closure is possible this Thursday during the same hours, so be sure to check before you go.

Free Admission at Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures

Free admission this weekend and next weekend.

Located at 1809 North Chaparral Street.

Features history, artifacts, and art celebrating Asian cultures.

The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures is offering free admission during the first two weekends of May to thank neighbors for their support. This is a perfect opportunity to explore vibrant art, history, and cultural exhibits that span across multiple Asian nations. The museum is located at 1809 North Chaparral and is open to all ages.

Free Pet Adoptions Today

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is waiving all adoption fees.

Event runs from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Located at 2626 Holly Road.

In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is waiving all adoption fees for one day only. If you’re looking to add a new member to your family, today’s the perfect chance to meet some lovable dogs and cats ready to go home with you. Visit the shelter at 2626 Holly Road from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and see who you connect with!

That does it for us today, stay safe and be kind out there!

