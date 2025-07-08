6 Things to Know: Officer, suspect hospitalized after shootout; Nueces Co. medical examiner resigns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann with KRIS 6 News.

We begin with developing stories impacting our Coastal Bend community and beyond, including a late-night officer-involved shooting here in Corpus Christi, major leadership turnover in the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the latest decisions out of Washington that could affect federal workers, veterans, and international trade. The death toll on the horrific flooding has now increased to 104 as of Tuesday morning, with 84 coming out of Kerr County, including 56 adults and 28 children.

Officer and suspect hospitalized after late-night shootout

Shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Villas of Ocean Drive Apartments

Suspect reportedly fired from doorway and continued in hallway

Officer was hit in the leg; both suspect and officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Suspect will remain in police custody once released from hospital

A Corpus Christi police officer and a suspect are both recovering after an exchange of gunfire outside a Bay Area apartment complex late last night. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the Villas of Ocean Drive Apartments near Ocean Drive and Airline Road. When police made contact at the front door of the unit, the alleged suspect began firing, striking an officer in the leg. A second officer returned fire, wounding the suspect. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Once medically cleared, the suspect will remain in custody.

Nueces County medical examiner resigns

Dr. Rajesh Kannan steps down after 14 months in role

His predecessor also resigned after one year

Office has faced investigations and legal settlements

County commissioners to consider resignation this week

The Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office is once again without leadership. Dr. Rajesh Kannan has resigned after just over a year on the job, continuing a troubling trend, as his predecessor, Dr. Timothy Fagen, also served only one year. The office has dealt with criminal probes, public scrutiny, and a $300,000 legal settlement involving dozens of families. County commissioners will consider whether to accept the resignation later this week.

Man killed in Southside shooting

Happened Monday morning on the 5000 block of Cain Drive

Victim taken to hospital where he later died

40-year-old Kimberly Rodriguez arrested and charged with murder

Victim’s name has not yet been released

A fatal shooting on Corpus Christi’s Southside has left one man dead and a woman behind bars. Police responded to the 5000 block of Cain Drive Monday morning and found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. 40-year-old Kimberly Rodriguez was arrested and charged with murder. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Trump extends federal hiring freeze

Hiring freeze now extended through October

Exceptions include military, public safety, and immigration enforcement

New jobs and vacancies cannot be filled under the freeze

President Donald Trump has extended the freeze on hiring federal civilian workers, with the latest executive order pushing the restriction through October. The order bars agencies from filling vacant jobs or creating new roles, except for military positions and roles related to national security, immigration enforcement, or public safety. The Executive Office of the President is exempt from the freeze.

VA will cut 30,000 workers—down from 80,000

Mass layoffs scrapped; instead, 30,000 roles will be phased out

Cuts will come through retirements, resignations, and attrition

Officials say veteran care and benefits will not be affected

The Department of Veterans Affairs is scaling back its workforce reduction plans. While the agency will not lay off 80,000 workers as originally announced, it does plan to cut about 30,000 jobs by the end of September. The reduction will happen through natural attrition, early retirements, and voluntary departures. Officials assure the public that veteran services and benefits will remain intact.

New tariffs for Japan and South Korea

25% tariffs set to take effect August 1

Letters were sent to both nations; Trump posted them on Truth Social

President encouraged manufacturing inside the U.S. to avoid fees

President Trump has notified leaders of Japan and South Korea that a 25% tariff will be imposed on their goods starting August 1. In letters posted on Truth Social, he urged both countries to shift production to the United States as a way to bypass the tariffs. This move could have significant implications for trade talks in the weeks ahead.

We’ll continue to follow the developing investigation into last night’s shooting and update you as more details are released, as well as updates on the deadly flooding in Central Texas. Thank you for waking up with KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We’ll see you again tomorrow morning.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann