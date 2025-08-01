CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here from KRIS 6 News, helping you start your Thursday informed and ready. Whether you're tackling errands, getting the kids ready for the day, or just enjoying a quiet moment with coffee, we're grateful to be part of your morning routine.

Today’s headlines span everything from sweeping new trade changes out of the White House to a late-night agreement that impacts local healthcare access. Plus, we've got updates on a rodent issue reported by one of our viewers and a helpful change to a local library's schedule. Let’s break it all down for you.

6 Things to Know: New tariff plan announced by White House, CHRISTUS and Blue Cross Blue Shield reach deal

New tariff plan announced by White House

10% universal tariff for most countries

15% tariffs for nations the U.S. has a trade deficit with

New policy takes effect August 7

The White House unveiled its updated trade policy just hours before the August 1 deadline. The universal tariff plan imposes a 10% tax on goods from countries where the U.S. exports more than it imports which, according to officials, covers most of our trading partners. However, nations with whom the U.S. runs a trade deficit will be taxed at 15% with several other exceptions that will see a higher tariff, like Canada and Mexico. The new rules are set to take effect next Wednesday, August 7.

President Trump extends Mexico tariff

Existing 25% tariff on most Mexican imports continues

Exemptions apply to goods covered by USMCA

Trump says talks with Mexico will begin within 90 days

President Donald Trump has extended the current 25% tariff on goods imported from Mexico, America’s largest trading partner. Items already covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) are exempt. The president says negotiations for a new trade deal with Mexico will begin over the next three months.

SAVE plan interest pause ends today

Interest resumes on income-driven student loans

Borrowers under SAVE Plan must now resume payments

Education Department urges borrowers to explore other plans

Today marks the end of the interest-free period for borrowers enrolled in the SAVE Plan, short for Saving on Valuable Education.

This repayment plan, launched under the Biden administration, offered reduced monthly payments, with interest paused due to legal challenges. That pause officially ends today, and borrowers are being encouraged to consider other income-driven repayment options.

CHRISTUS and Blue Cross Blue Shield reach deal

New agreement ensures continued in-network care

Includes Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, PPO and HMO plans

Deal reached just ahead of July 31 contract deadline

In a relief to thousands of patients, CHRISTUS Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas reached a new agreement Tuesday night.

The deal ensures that all Blue Cross members, including those on Medicare, Medicaid, PPO, and HMO plans, can continue to receive in-network care at CHRISTUS hospitals, clinics, and with affiliated doctors.

Rodent issue confirmed at local Ollie’s

Viewer tip led health officials to inspect store

Pest control measures are underway

Affected products were removed from shelves

A viewer tip led to confirmation of a rodent issue at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Airline and McArdle. According to the City-County Health District, store management acknowledged the problem and has contacted pest control to address it. Any potentially affected products have been pulled from the shelves as a precaution.

Harte Library hours adjusted

Tuesday hours extended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other weekdays remain 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New schedule begins August 11

The City of Corpus Christi is revising the operating hours at the Janet F. Harte Library following public concern. Earlier reports noted the hours were being reduced due to the library’s location on the Flour Bluff High School campus. The city has now extended Tuesday hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will continue operating from 5 to 8 p.m.

The new schedule goes into effect August 11.

Thanks for starting your morning with KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. Have a great weekend everyone, and we will see you bright and early Monday morning!

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann