CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a stormy night across the Coastal Bend, we’re waking up to heavy rainfall, flash flooding in some areas, and scattered power outages. Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are with you this soggy Monday morning to help you navigate it all. Please use caution on the roads and stay tuned throughout the day for the latest weather and safety updates from our team.

6 Things to Know: Minnesota shooting suspect arrested after 43-hour manhunt, CCPD arrests 3 reckless drivers

Minnesota shooting suspect arrested after 43-hour manhunt



57-year-old Vance Boelter accused of killing state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband

Also accused of shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife

Officials call it the largest manhunt in Minnesota history

The man accused in the deadly shootings of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband is now in custody. Authorities say 57-year-old Vance Boelter also shot and injured State Senator John Hoffman and his wife in a separate attack, and authorities say multiple other Democratic Lawmakers may have been Boelter's next targets. After a 43-hour search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Boelter was captured, ending what Minnesota officials call the largest manhunt in state history.

President Trump orders largest mass deportation effort in U.S. history



ICE directed to carry out expansive nationwide operation

Announcement made via social media ahead of G-7 Summit

Follows anti-deportation protests in over 2,000 U.S. cities

President Donald Trump has ordered ICE agents to initiate what he described as the "largest mass deportation operation" in U.S. history. He made the announcement while en route to the G-7 Summit in Canada. The order follows a wave of demonstrations across the country under the "No Kings" and "Kick the Clown Out" protest movement seeing millions of people march, which opposes executive overreach on immigration.

Iran fires missiles, drones at Israel as violence escalates



Iranian attacks target major Israeli cities including Tel Aviv and Haifa

Israel responds with expanded military strikes on infrastructure

Over 150 killed since fighting began

Tensions are soaring in the Middle East after Iran launched a massive wave of drone and missile attacks on cities across Israel.

Siren alerts blared as Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other areas were struck.

The Israeli military has expanded its targets in response — hitting oil depots, missile systems, and nuclear facilities. At least 150 people have died since the latest round of fighting began.

Storm delays strand travelers at Corpus Christi International Airport



Multiple flights delayed or redirected overnight

Some passengers waited up to 19 hours

Airport staff working to accommodate travelers

Severe thunderstorms last night disrupted travel across South Texas, causing major delays at the Corpus Christi International Airport. Several incoming flights were diverted, and passengers faced extended waits — in some cases up to 19 hours. Airport officials are working to rebook passengers and get travel back on track today.

CCPD arrests 3 reckless drivers over the weekend



2 drivers arrested on Ocean Drive

Another driver arrested near Airline and Williams

All face multiple charges

Corpus Christi Police made three arrests over the weekend as part of their crackdown on reckless driving. Two drivers were taken into custody after dangerous maneuvers along Ocean Drive, while a third was arrested at Airline and Williams. Police say enforcement efforts will continue to keep local roads safer.

Traffic alert: Highway 286 ramp closure starts tonight



Ramp from northbound SH 286 to northbound I-37 closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Closure needed for overhead sign installation

Drivers urged to use alternate routes

Heads up if you're driving near downtown Corpus Christi overnight — the connector ramp from northbound State Highway 286 to northbound I-37 will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Crews are installing new overhead signage. Weather permitting, the work will be completed on time. Digital message boards will help reroute traffic during the closure.

Be cautious out there today as storms continue to move through the area. We’ll have continuous weather and traffic updates on-air and online throughout the day.

As always, friends, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind!

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann