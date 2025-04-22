6 THINGS TO KNOW: Memorial Mass for Pope Francis, Real ID deadline on May 7, Earth Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello again friends, Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here! Today is Earth Day, and we’re continuing the week with sunshine after the rain, spring energy, and a few updates you’ll want to have on your radar. We have a lot of news for you today, so here are your 6 Things You Need to Know to get your day going:

1. Federal Student Loan Collections Resume May 5

The Dept. of Education will resume collecting on defaulted student loans

Borrowers must act before May 5 to avoid wage garnishment

Options include income-driven repayment or loan rehabilitation

Non-payment may result in paycheck deductions by employers

The pause is over for anyone with defaulted federal student loans. The Department of Education announced it will resume collections starting May 5. If you're in default, now’s the time to take action—either by making a payment, enrolling in a repayment plan, or signing up for loan rehabilitation.

Otherwise, the government may order employers to start deducting a portion of your wages. If you’ve been overwhelmed or unsure where to begin, don’t wait—talk to your loan servicer today and explore your options before the deadline sneaks up.

2. Memorial Mass for Pope Francis Tomorrow

Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Cathedral

Begins with a novena at 6:30 PM, followed by the memorial Mass

Service will be posted online on the Diocese's website

A special memorial Mass will be held tomorrow evening in Corpus Christi to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who passed away this weekend at age 88. Often referred to as the "People's Pope," he touched lives across the globe, and this service offers locals a chance to pay their respects.

The Mass will begin with a novena at 6:30 PM at the Corpus Christi Cathedral (505 N. Upper Broadway). If you can’t attend in person, the service will be made available on the Diocese website afterward.

3. Real ID Deadline is Just 15 Days Away

Real ID deadline is May 7

Standard driver's licenses won’t be valid for flying or federal buildings

Check for the gold star on your license to confirm Real ID status

If you plan to fly or enter federal buildings after May 7, you'll need a Real ID—or a valid passport. That gold star on the top right corner of your license? That’s the sign you’re good to go. If you don’t see it, it’s time to head to the DPS and upgrade.

It’s been a long lead-up to this deadline, but it’s officially crunch time. Don’t let it sneak up on you, especially if you’ve got summer travel plans!

4. Corpus Christi Named an Official Coast Guard City

Corpus Christi is now a designated “Coast Guard City”

First city in Texas to receive the honor

Recognizes community support for the U.S. Coast Guard

Designation lasts 5 years, with a chance to renew

Big news for our hometown—Corpus Christi has officially been named a Coast Guard City! That makes us the first city in Texas to earn the title, recognizing the strong relationship between our community and the brave men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The designation lasts for five years, and we couldn’t be prouder to join the ranks of just 34 other cities nationwide. From everyone here—thank you, Coast Guard, for everything you do!

5. CCRTA Offering Accessible Viewing at Buc Days Parade

Dedicated space available for neighbors with disabilities

Located on the Leopard Street sidewalk near Staples Street Center

Wristbands required—reserve up to 6 per group

Call 361-883-2287 to reserve and pick up by 3 PM Friday

Buc Days is around the corner, and this year, CCRTA is making sure everyone gets a front-row seat. A dedicated viewing area for neighbors with disabilities and their families will be available along Leopard Street, near the Staples Street Center.

Wristbands are required and can be reserved by calling CCRTA at 361-883-2287. Space is limited, so don’t wait—wristbands must be picked up by 3 PM this Friday. What a great way to make the parade more inclusive!

6. Celebrate Earth Day with a Free Gift from H-E-B

Free reusable bags at all H-E-B stores today

One lucky shopper per store will win a Texas State Parks Pass

H-E-B has given away 3.2 million bags since 2008

Happy Earth Day! H-E-B is once again celebrating in a big way by giving out free reusable shopping bags to customers at all stores starting at 8 AM. Plus, one lucky shopper at each location will also score a free Texas State Parks Pass—a perfect way to enjoy nature and support conservation.

It’s all part of H-E-B’s long-standing commitment to sustainability. Since 2008, they’ve handed out more than 3.2 million reusable bags—and that’s something we can all feel good about.

That’s your Monday rundown! Stay safe, be kind, and go enjoy that sunshine for Earth Day! We’ll be back tomorrow with more of what you need to know.

