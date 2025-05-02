6 THINGS TO KNOW: Measles Cases on the rise, Chacho’s Tacos closes after 25 years, West Guth SK8 Games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there, Coastal Bend! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here.

We’re back with today’s biggest stories—from major changes in Washington to heartfelt local updates, including one farewell that has taco lovers everywhere feeling a little heartbroken. Let’s dive in.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Measles Cases on the rise in the U.S., Chacho’s Tacos closes after nearly 25 years, West Guth SK8 Games

President Trump Nominates Mike Waltz as U.N. Ambassador

Mike Waltz to leave role as National Security Adviser

President Trump announced the nomination on social media

Senator Marco Rubio to serve as interim National Security Adviser

A major shake-up in the Trump administration as President Trump says he’s nominating Mike Waltz to be the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Waltz has been serving as National Security Adviser but was expected to step down soon. Trump made the announcement via social media, also revealing that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will temporarily take over as National Security Adviser while continuing his duties at the State Department.

Executive Order Targets NPR and PBS Funding

President Trump signs executive order to eliminate funding

Order targets the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)

CPB funds NPR and PBS with a $500 million budget

Legal challenges to the order are expected

In a controversial move, President Trump has signed an executive order that aims to eliminate federal funding for NPR and PBS. The order directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting—which handles a half-billion-dollar budget for public radio and TV—to phase out funding. CPB was originally set up as a private entity to avoid government control, and many legal experts believe this executive order will face challenges in court.

Measles Cases on the Rise in the U.S.

884 confirmed cases across 30 jurisdictions

Most cases involve children and teens

97% of infections involve unvaccinated individuals

3 deaths reported so far in 2025

The U.S. is seeing a sharp rise in measles cases, according to the latest CDC data. As of last week, there were 884 confirmed cases in 30 different areas. Nearly all of those affected are unvaccinated children and teens. Tragically, three people have died this year as a result of the disease. Health officials are expected to release updated numbers later today.

Aransas Pass Superintendent Steps Down

Dr. Glenn Barnes resigns from Aransas Pass ISD

Dr. Barnes accepted a superintendent role in Cleveland ISD, near Houston

Wayne Bennett will now serve as interim superintendent in Aransas Pass

The Aransas Pass Independent School District is undergoing a leadership transition. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Barnes has officially resigned and will now lead Cleveland ISD in East Texas. Beginning today, Wayne Bennett steps in as interim superintendent while the district searches for a permanent replacement.

Chacho’s Tacos Closes After Nearly 25 Years

Final day of business is today

Known for signature tacos and chicken fried steak

Owner hopes to relocate after building is sold

It’s the end of an era for taco lovers in the Coastal Bend. Chacho’s Tacos on Ayers Street is closing its doors today after nearly 25 years. The Westside staple has served up fan favorites like the Almighty Chacho’s Taco and the Almighty Chicken Fried Steak. Owner Mary Gutierrez says the building’s landlord is selling the property, but she’s hoping to find a new location and reopen in the future. For now, fans are saying goodbye to a beloved local favorite.

West Guth Skate Games This Weekend

Event scheduled for Sunday, May 4th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free to enter and attend

Prizes for top two skaters in each age group

Held at West Guth Park, 9720 Up River Road

Skaters, grab your boards! The West Guth SK8 Games are rolling into town this Sunday. The free event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at West Guth Park and is open to all ages. Prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in each group, and the atmosphere promises to be high energy and full of community spirit.

And that wraps it up for us today!

Whether you're catching the last taco at Chacho’s or prepping your skate tricks for Sunday, there’s always something going on in the Coastal Bend. And of course, for all our Star Wars fans out there, May the 4th be with you this weekend! Stay safe and stay kind, friends!

