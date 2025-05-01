CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey Coastal Bend — Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here!

Happy May 1st! We're kicking off the month with important updates you’ll want to know about, from nationwide protests to local water-saving changes and a very special campaign for foster care awareness. Let’s get into today’s headlines:

6 THINGS TO KNOW: May Day protests, REAL ID deadline, U.S. and Ukraine sign natural resources deal

May Day Protests Planned Nationwide

Protests happening across several U.S. cities including Phoenix, San Diego, Indianapolis, and Salt Lake City

Tens of thousands expected to rally

Topics include immigration, federal job cuts, and more

Organized by political activist group 50-50-1

Today is May Day—a day with deep roots in labor movements—and this year, it's drawing major attention again. Demonstrations are planned from coast to coast, including in cities like Phoenix, San Diego, and Indianapolis. Tens of thousands are expected to participate in rallies that touch on a wide range of issues, many centered around policies from the Trump administration. The organization 50-50-1 is helping coordinate what’s being called a national day of solidarity.

U.S. and Ukraine Sign Natural Resources Deal

Treasury Department confirms the deal

U.S. gains access to untapped Ukrainian mineral resources

President Trump says this is "payment" for prior U.S. investments

Ukrainian President Zelensky and Trump’s February meeting reportedly turned tense

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced a new agreement between the United States and Ukraine that gives D.C. access to valuable natural resources. President Trump framed it as a form of reimbursement for American investment in the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was originally scheduled to sign this deal back in February during a White House visit, but tensions between the two leaders delayed things—until now.

REAL ID Deadline is One Week Away

May 7 is the enforcement date

TSA will require a REAL ID or an accepted alternative, like a passport

Without it, travelers face added screening or may be denied at security

Applies at all U.S. airports

Time is running out! If you haven’t gotten your REAL ID yet, you’ve got just seven days. Starting May 7, TSA agents will enforce the rule nationwide. If you show up at the airport without a REAL ID (or a passport), you may not be allowed through security. It’s been delayed for years, but Homeland Security says this time, the deadline is final.

Corpus Christi Housing Authority Cracks Down on Water Waste

New locking devices to be installed on outdoor spigots

Goal is to reduce water waste and lower utility bills

Rollout happening at hundreds of units over the next few weeks

The Corpus Christi Housing Authority is taking a unique step to tackle water waste—by locking down outdoor faucets. According to the Housing Authority’s CEO, hundreds of locking devices have been purchased and will soon be installed across multiple properties. The CCHA says their goal is to conserve water and reduce costs.

Bill Witt Park Closed Again for Road Work

Closed today from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews continuing entrance road improvements

Park was also closed on Wednesday for this work

If you’re heading to Bill Witt Park today, you’ll want to make other plans. The park on Yorktown Boulevard is closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as road work at the entrance continues. This is the second day of the closure, and while we know it’s inconvenient, officials say the improvements will make your visits smoother in the long run.

Sleeves of Support Campaign Begins

Part of National Foster Care Awareness Month

Led by Agape Ranch and Majesty Outdoors

Sleeves handed out at Bell'Aroma Café with QR codes

QR code links to info on how to support children in foster care

May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, and two local nonprofits—Agape Ranch and Majesty Outdoors—are kicking it off with a heartfelt campaign. It's called “Sleeves of Support.” The idea? Handing out custom coffee sleeves with QR codes that link to resources and info about supporting foster youth in the Coastal Bend. They stopped by Bell'Aroma Café on the Southside to launch the effort, and it’s just the beginning of a month filled with opportunities to get involved.

Thanks for catching up with us today!

We’re always proud to bring you the stories that matter most to our community — whether it's policy changes, new partnerships, or ways you can make a difference right here at home. Stay safe out there, and stay kind friends!

