6 Things to Know: London Pirates win UIL 3A State Division, Calallen playing in UIL State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Here are the 6 things you need to know as you head out the door and get your day going.

6 Things to Know: London Pirates win UIL 3A State Division Championship, Calallen playing in UIL State Championship

London Wins

Congratulations to the London Pirates! They have won their second baseball state championship in history. The Pirates defeated Texarkana in the UIL 3A State Division Championship at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. This marks the Pirates' fifth straight state tournament appearance. Ethan Ortega was named MVP. Seven seniors will graduate from the team this year. Congratulations once again to the London Pirates!

Calallen Texarkana Game

Good luck to the Calallen Wildcat baseball team! They will play Texarkana Pleasant Grove today in the UIL State Championship. The game starts at noon. Stay tuned to KRIS Six Sports Director Larissa Liska for highlights later today.

Aquarium Overflow Parking

The Texas State Aquarium is expanding its parking. They've acquired more space for an overflow parking lot just north of the aquarium. The parking lot will be particularly helpful during the summer and high-volume holidays. A shuttle service will also be available to take visitors from the parking lot to the aquarium. The new parking space will also be useful when the old Harbor Bridge is being demolished. The aquarium's current parking area is right under the bridge.

CC Parks Jr. Lifeguard Camps

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation is offering Junior Gulf Beach Lifeguard Camps this summer. The camps will be held at the Oso Pool. There will be four different camps. The first one runs from June 9th until the 12th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The camps are for kids ages 10 to 15. Students must be able to pass a skills assessment, including a 50-meter swim and one minute of treading water, to be eligible for camp. You can register online until July 1st.

Summer Kickoff Party

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is hosting its Safe Summer Kickoff event this weekend. It will be tomorrow from 10 a.m. to noon at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown. It is free and open to the public. Stop by to meet your neighborhood deputies and learn more about summer camps and programs.

Robstown Hurricane Townhall

The City of Robstown, along with the Nueces County Emergency Management, will be hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Town Hall meeting and kit giveaway. It will be today from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Robstown City Hall. Officials will be on hand to answer any questions about hurricane preparedness and the evacuation process for Robstown. Robstown City Hall is located at 101 East Main Avenue.