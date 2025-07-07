6 Things to Know: Supply drive for Kerr County flood victims, New Harbor Bridge northbound lanes open tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann with KRIS 6 News.

We begin today’s report with heavy hearts. As much of Texas recovers from a weekend of catastrophic weather, a community in Central Texas is mourning the loss of dozens of lives, many of them children. We’ll share the latest from Kerr County, as well as efforts here at home to help. Plus, we have important updates on road closures, bridge openings, and free resources for Coastal Bend families.

Search and recovery operations continue in Kerr County after Friday’s historic flooding claimed the lives of at least 82 people, 28 of them children. Many of the children were believed to be young girls attending Camp Mystic when rising floodwaters overtook the area. The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed teams using thermal and infrared technology, while state and local responders continue to search for survivors or additional victims. Our hearts are with the families and communities grieving this unimaginable tragedy.

Here at home, Mi Casa Home Health Agency and Hospice in Alice is collecting supplies for families impacted by the flooding. You can drop off donations today and tomorrow between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at their office at 701 North Texas Boulevard. Their team will travel to assist families in Central Texas on Wednesday, July 9.

If you’re traveling through Calallen, be aware of lane closures on Calallen Drive near Smith Drive. Crews are working on a new water line, and the work is expected to wrap up by Thursday, July 10. Use alternate routes if possible and watch for posted signage.

The northbound lanes of the new Harbor Bridge will open tomorrow morning, following a 24-hour closure of northbound SH 286 beginning at 9 a.m. today. If you’re heading northbound on 286 from I-37 to Portland, traffic will soon be redirected onto the new U.S. 181 lanes. Southbound lanes are already in operation.

The City of Corpus Christi is hosting its Litter Critter event this Saturday at Flour Bluff High School. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can drop off trash, brush, tires, and bulky items—all free of charge.

Hazardous materials, concrete, and commercial haulers will not be accepted. Visit CCTexas.com for full details.

United Way of the Coastal Bend is offering free developmental screenings for children up to age 5 tomorrow at the Nueces County Public Health District. The screenings help identify developmental delays or disabilities early. To schedule a screening, call 361-882-2529 and ask for the Success by 6 Coordinator.

We’ll continue to follow developments out of Central Texas, and we’ll keep you updated on ways our community can help. Thank you for starting your day with Bryan and Michelle Hofmann. We’ll be back tomorrow with more of what matters to you here in the Coastal Bend.

