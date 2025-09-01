6 things to know: Labor Day schedule, Warrant resolution month, Judge blocks deportation plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We hope you’re enjoying this Labor Day holiday. Whether you’re taking it easy, firing up the grill, or heading out with family, we’ve got you covered with the day’s top headlines.

Here’s what you need to know.

6 things to know: Labor Day schedule, Warrant resolution month, Belmeade Drive resurfacing, Judge blocks deportation plan, Taylor Fresh recall, Powerball Jackpot grows

Labor Day Schedule

Some city services are closed for the holiday

Garbage and brush pickup remain on schedule

Pools, splash pads, and golf courses open today

Today is Labor Day, which means the City of Corpus Christi is on a holiday schedule. Garbage and brush pickup will run as usual, and the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will remain open.

However, City Hall, Municipal Court, the Public Health District, and the 311 Call Center are closed. Public libraries, Animal Care Services, senior centers, and recreation centers are also closed.

City golf courses, pools, and splash pads will stay open for the holiday.

Warrant Resolution Month

City’s Municipal Court kicks off its annual initiative

Residents can address active warrants throughout September

Extended hours available on Thursdays

The City of Corpus Christi’s Municipal Court is beginning Warrant Resolution Month today. Throughout September, neighbors can address outstanding warrants for traffic citations, code enforcement violations, and Class C misdemeanors.

Officials encourage people to appear in person or make payment arrangements online.

The court is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours on Thursday.

Belmeade Drive Resurfacing

Street closed for repavement through September 12

Project is part of the city’s Rapid Pavement Program

Full construction expected to wrap up in mid-October

Belmeade Drive from Gollihar Road to Orms Drive in the Bay Area will be closed until September 12 for repavement. This is the first phase of resurfacing Belmeade Drive from Gollihar Road to Airline Road.

During this phase, the road is closed to through traffic, but residents will still have driveway access. The entire project is expected to continue through mid-October.

Judge Blocks Deportation Plan

Federal judge halts Trump administration policy

Plan aimed to expand expedited deportation nationwide

Ruling cites due process concerns

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s plan to speed up deportations of migrants detained in the interior of the country.

Currently, expedited removal only applies within 100 miles of the U.S. border for individuals who have been in the country less than two weeks. The judge said the nationwide expansion would deny due process.

However, a June Supreme Court ruling limited district court injunctions to only those who brought the lawsuit, not nationwide.

Taylor Fresh Recall

Recall issued for Honey Balsamic Salad Kit

Dressing mislabeled as Asian Sesame Ginger

Products sold in 25 states including Texas

Taylor Fresh Foods is recalling its Honey Balsamic Salad Kit due to an undeclared ingredient issue. The dressing in the kit was mislabeled, containing Asian Sesame Ginger instead of Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.

The recall applies to kits with a “best if used by” date up to and including September 4. The products were sold in 25 states, including Texas. Consumers should discard the kit and may seek a refund at the store of purchase.

Powerball Jackpot Grows

No winner in Saturday’s drawing

Jackpot now an estimated $1.1 billion

Fifth-largest prize in Powerball history

The Powerball jackpot has climbed again after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.1 billion for tonight’s drawing, with a cash value of about $498.4 million.

This marks the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history.

Good luck!

That's a wrap on this Labor Day edition of Sunrise headlines.

Thank you for starting your day with us.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann