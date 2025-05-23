CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we’re heading into Memorial Day weekend, a time to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country.

Whether you're planning to hit the beach, cool off at one of our local pools, or attend a remembrance event, there’s a lot happening across the Coastal Bend. Here's your “6 Things to Know” this Friday to help you head into the long weekend informed and prepared.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Know the Rules Before You Hit the Beach, Help Honor Our Heroes, Parker Pool Reopens

Know the Rules Before You Hit the Beach

Beach parking pass required—available for $12

Drive 15 mph, dogs must be leashed

No glass containers, clean up your trash

Planning a beach day? Make sure you know the rules in place to keep everyone safe and our coastline clean. You’ll need a $12 beach parking pass, available at H-E-B or Stripes. The speed limit along the sand is 15 miles per hour, and dogs must be leashed or under verbal control. Don’t bring glass containers, and remember to dispose of your trash properly. Let’s keep the beaches beautiful for everyone!

Help Honor Our Heroes

Flag placement volunteers needed at 5 p.m. today

Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 10 a.m.

All ages welcome

Looking for a way to give back this Memorial Day? Volunteers are needed today at 5 p.m. to help place flags at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. All ages are welcome to participate. Then, on Monday at 10 a.m., join neighbors for a Memorial Day service featuring guest speaker Tony Dale, Executive Secretary of the Texas Veterans Land Board and a U.S. Army veteran.

Bill Witt Aquatic Center Opens Today

Ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

Open to public from 1–7:30 p.m.

First new outdoor pool in over 50 years

A major splash is happening in Corpus Christi—the Bill Witt Aquatic Center officially opens today! A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m., with public swimming starting at 1 p.m. This is the city’s first outdoor aquatic facility built in over 50 years, located at 6809 Yorktown Boulevard. It features a 10-lane lap pool, slides, and shade structures—just in time for the long weekend.

Parker Pool Reopens for the Holiday

Open Saturday through Monday

Renovated with new features

Seasonal reopening next weekend

After a decade-long journey, Parker Pool is reopening just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The city closed it back in 2013, but thanks to the Coastal Bend Friends of Aquatics, the facility is back and better than ever—with ADA-compliant bathrooms, new outdoor furniture, and a renovated concession stand. Parker Pool is open Saturday through Monday, then will reopen for the summer season next weekend.

New Library Cards Launching

New system starts June 2nd

Juvenile card for under 12, teen card for 13–17

Current card still valid

Corpus Christi Public Libraries are rolling out a new youth library card system on Monday, June 2nd. It includes a juvenile card for children 12 and under, and a teen card for those 13 to 17. These changes are designed to help guide age-appropriate material access. The current youth card allowing access to all content will remain available.

Pet Adoption Fees Waived This Weekend

Free adult dog adoptions through Monday

Special event Saturday at Tractor Supply

Find your forever friend

Looking to add a furry friend to the family? The Gulf Coast Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on all adult dogs now through Monday. You can also meet some of the pups in person at Tractor Supply on Saratoga this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. It’s a great opportunity to help an animal in need—and maybe find your new best friend.

That’s your 6 Things to Know for Friday.

Stay safe, enjoy the long weekend, and remember to take time to honor our heroes this Memorial Day.

We’ll see you back here next week friends!

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann