6 Things to Know: Kerrville flooding update, OVG concerns raised by Corpus Christi City Council

Kerrville flooding update

The death toll from the devastating Fourth of July flooding in Central Texas has risen to 134. Kerrville remains the hardest-hit area, where 107 lives have been lost, including 37 children. Emergency officials say 101 people remain missing as the search continues. Recent storms dumped as much as 10 inches of rain, forcing temporary suspensions of ground operations and raising river levels once again.

VP Vance to deliver speech on new law

Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to deliver remarks today in Pennsylvania, focusing on the recently passed Big Beautiful Bill. Vance played a pivotal role, casting the deciding vote in the Senate.

The legislation, which faced opposition from both parties, was signed into law by President Trump on Independence Day.

Pentagon pulls National Guard from Los Angeles

The Pentagon is withdrawing 2,000 National Guard members from Los Angeles. The original deployment came despite objections from local and state officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom. Roughly 700 Marines are still stationed in the city.

OVG concerns raised by Corpus Christi City Council

Corpus Christi city leaders are raising concerns about their partnership with Oak View Group, the company managing the American Bank Center. The scrutiny comes after the group’s CEO was indicted in connection with a bid rigging case in Austin. Council members are now evaluating the long-term cost and viability of the current contract, which doesn’t expire until 2027.

Free AutoCheck happening this morning

Need your car checked? Drive up today for free. The AutoCheck program offers free emissions testing and diagnostic scans to keep your vehicle running smoothly and reduce pollution. Today’s pop-up event starts at 9 a.m. at 4135 Ayers Street, no appointment needed.

Summer Fest pet adoptions continue

It’s a great time to give a pet their forever home. Corpus Christi Animal Care Services continues its Summer Fest Adoption Special with no adoption fees through the end of the month. All pets come with the necessary medical care to get them started off right.

