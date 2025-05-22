6 THINGS TO KNOW: Israeli Embassy Staff shot in Washington D.C., Housing Authority facing local pushback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with a look at your Thursday headlines.

As we head into the weekend, we’re following some major developments, both locally and nationally. From international tensions reaching U.S. soil, to local arrests, and a big moment for some bright students in Robstown, here are your “6 Things to Know.”

Israeli Embassy Staff Shot in Washington D.C.

Two embassy staffers killed outside Jewish museum

Suspect entered museum after shooting, posed as a witness

Police say he shouted "Free Palestine" while in custody

Tragedy in the nation’s capital—two members of the Israeli embassy staff were shot and killed Wednesday night while leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. Police say 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez opened fire before entering the museum and pretending to be a witness. The Israeli ambassador was not involved, but the victims were reportedly a young couple soon to be engaged. The case is under federal investigation.

Housing Authority Facing Local Pushback

County, city, and Del Mar join forces against Housing Authority plan

13 luxury complexes acquired in just 5 months

Critics question use of tax exemptions

Nueces County Commissioners, Corpus Christi city leaders, and Del Mar College have joined together to challenge the Corpus Christi Housing Authority's "workforce housing" initiative. The agency recently acquired 13 high-end apartment complexes valued at $350 million. While officials say the properties are intended for middle-income workers, opponents argue it’s a misuse of public funds and tax exemptions. Legal action may be on the horizon.

Arrest Made in Bayfront Mass Shooting

21-year-old Sean Taylor in custody

Shooting injured multiple people Sunday morning

Investigation remains active

Corpus Christi Police have arrested 21-year-old Sean Taylor in connection with a mass shooting on the Bayfront early Sunday. Officers say shots rang out among a group gathered near the water. Taylor and another person later showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. He was taken into custody Tuesday after being released. Police continue to investigate, and more arrests may be possible.

Founder of Corpus Christi Cronica Facing Charges

Eric Tunchez arrested on gambling-related charges

Linked to Ayers Street game room shutdown

Facing multiple criminal counts

Eric Tunchez, founder of the Corpus Christi Cronica, is facing multiple charges tied to an alleged illegal gambling operation. He was arrested after a game room on Ayers Street was raided by CCPD last month. Tunchez faces charges including organized criminal activity, gambling promotion, and keeping a gambling place. He was held at the San Patricio County Jail on warrants from Nueces County.

Bill Witt Aquatic Center Opens Tomorrow

Ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

Open to the public from 1–7:30 p.m.

First outdoor pool built in Corpus in over 50 years

Get ready to make a splash! The Bill Witt Aquatic Center opens tomorrow with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. This is Corpus Christi's first outdoor aquatic facility in more than 50 years, featuring a 10-lane lap pool, water slides, and shaded play areas. The center is located at 6809 Yorktown Boulevard and will be open to the public from 1 to 7:30 p.m. following the ceremony.

Robstown Students Headed to National Science Bee

22 students from Robstown ISD head to Orlando

Qualified after winning regionals in San Antonio

Competing against 400 students nationwide

Robstown ISD is celebrating its brightest young minds this week. 22 students are on their way to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the National Science Bee. The team earned their spot after winning regionals in San Antonio. Robstown ISD leaders held a send-off celebration Wednesday, and competition kicks off tomorrow, with students facing off against peers from across the country.

