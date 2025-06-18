6 Things to Know: Iran ready to target U.S. assets if necessary, Animal Care upgrades, Juneteenth closures

CORPUSCHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann! We are here with everything you need to know to start your Wednesday. From a major decision by the Federal Reserve to renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran, plus local changes that could impact your trash pickup schedule, we’ve got it all covered.

6 Things to Know: Iran ready to target U.S. assets if necessary, Animal Care facility upgrades, Juneteenth closures across Corpus Christi

Here are today’s top stories:

Federal Reserve expected to announce key interest rate decision today



Final day of two-day meeting in D.C.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak this afternoon

Inflation and Middle East unrest are influencing discussions

The Federal Reserve wraps up a two-day policy meeting today with a closely-watched announcement on interest rates expected this afternoon. Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference, where he’ll explain the board’s decision, which comes amid persistent concerns about inflation and global uncertainty.

Federal officials are said to be keeping a close eye on oil prices as tensions in the Middle East continue to evolve.

Iran ready to target U.S. assets if necessary, officials say



U.S. intel shows Iran has plans in place

No sign that an attack is imminent

President Trump considering U.S. response

According to two U.S. officials, Iran is prepared to target American bases and assets across the Middle East, but there is no sign of any immediate action. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing multiple response options, including the possibility of a targeted strike on Iran. The situation remains fluid as tensions escalate across the region.

Trump extends deadline for TikTok sale to U.S. buyer



ByteDance given 3-month extension

Law requiring U.S. ownership upheld by Supreme Court

TikTok originally banned during Trump’s first term

The White House is granting a temporary extension for TikTok to find a U.S.-based buyer. The company’s parent, ByteDance, now has three more months to comply with a law mandating American ownership, a requirement that was upheld by the Supreme Court earlier this year. Trump originally attempted to ban the app by executive order during his first term, citing national security concerns tied to China.

Corpus Christi City Council advances animal care facility upgrades



Nearly $1 million approved for A/C improvements

Proposal for parking lot and yard cut from final plan

Council cites prioritization of animal welfare

The City of Corpus Christi is moving forward with major upgrades to its Animal Care Services facilities. City Council voted to approve nearly $1 million in improvements to air conditioning at the kennels and administrative areas. However, a separate $821,000 item for a parking lot and maintenance yard was removed from the final plan.

CCISD job fair happening today at Ray High School



Job fair runs 9 a.m. to noon

Positions include teachers, nurses, bus drivers, more

On-site interviews will be conducted

If you're looking for a new job, CCISD is hiring — and today’s your chance to apply in person. A job fair will be held at Ray High School’s cafeteria from 9 a.m. to noon. The district is seeking a wide range of staff, including teachers, substitutes, nurses, custodians, bus drivers, and more. On-site interviews will be offered.

Juneteenth closures across Corpus Christi tomorrow



Several city facilities will be closed

No trash or recycling pickup Thursday

Collection will resume Saturday

Heads up for your Thursday: The City of Corpus Christi will observe Juneteenth with a number of closures. City Hall, Animal Care Services, senior centers, and recreation facilities will all be closed tomorrow. There will also be no garbage or recycling pickup on Thursday — collection will instead take place on Saturday.

Thanks for making us part of your morning on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann