CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with KRIS 6 News. We’re glad to be starting your Wednesday with you, and happy to announce that the week is nearly half done!

There’s a lot happening across the Coastal Bend and beyond: a key city council vote on the Inner Harbor desal plant is delayed, local leaders are weighing new rules for public comment, and the USS Lexington prepares for a historic helicopter landing. Plus, we take a look at the latest national developments in the Epstein case, and reflect on a final farewell for rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

6 Things to Know: Inner Harbor desal vote postponed, Man hospitalized after gas station fire

Here’s what you need to know today:

Inner Harbor desal vote postponed

Corpus Christi city council delays vote on advancing plant design

Debate centered around long-term costs and alternative water supply options

Council members want more information before moving forward

Corpus Christi city council has postponed a major vote tied to the proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant. Tuesday’s decision followed lengthy debate surrounding the project’s price tag, existing debt, and whether alternative water sources should be explored. The funding would have advanced the design phase to 60% completion. Several council members said they want clearer projections of long-term costs before committing further resources.

Rules of decorum discussion tabled

City council tables item on consequences for public meeting disruptions

Proposal targeted vulgar language, outbursts, and disrespect

Possible penalties included removal or speaking bans

Another city council topic, proposed rules of decorum, was also tabled Tuesday. The policy would’ve outlined consequences for disruptive behavior during public comment, such as shouting or using inappropriate language. Ideas on the table included cutting speakers off mid-comment or even banning them from participating altogether. It’s not clear when the issue will be revisited.

Man hospitalized after gas station fire

Fire broke out at Stripes at SPID and Airline

Witnesses say man was engulfed in flames near a pump and SUV

He was flown to San Antonio in serious condition

Corpus Christi fire and police crews are investigating a terrifying gas station fire on the city’s Southside. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stripes on SPID and Airline. Crews arrived to find a man on fire between a gas pump and an SUV. He was seriously injured and transported to a San Antonio hospital. Police say his wife and children were inside the vehicle but escaped unharmed.

USS Lexington to receive Navy training helicopter

Final TH-57C Sea Ranger will land on the Lexington today

Ceremony open to public with general museum admission

Helicopter is being retired as Navy transitions to new aircraft

History will be made today aboard the USS Lexington. One of the final TH-57C Sea Ranger training helicopters will land on the aircraft carrier’s flight deck as part of a special retirement ceremony. That aircraft will be transferred to the museum as the Navy shifts to its new TH-73A Thrasher models. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

DOJ pushes for more Epstein records

Attorney General Pam Bondi files motion seeking additional records

Motion cites “intense public interest”

Court is considering whether to unseal more files

Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice are asking a New York federal judge to unseal more court records related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. In a Tuesday court filing, officials argued the public has a right to additional transparency, especially since Epstein is deceased and no longer has a personal stake in the case. The request comes amid renewed political and legal scrutiny into Epstein’s network and past dealings. The court files are said to include victims names, addresses and graphic details, which is why records are typically sealed in sexual assault cases.

Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest in Birmingham

Funeral procession held in Ozzy’s hometown

Passed away July 22 at age 76

Final show with Black Sabbath was just a week earlier

The Prince of Darkness is being laid to rest today.

A funeral procession for Ozzy Osbourne took place in Birmingham, England, the rocker’s hometown and birthplace of heavy metal.

Osbourne passed away on July 22, one week after performing with Black Sabbath in a final farewell concert. Today’s procession ended at the Black Sabbath Bridge, followed by a private service for family and close friends.

Thanks for spending part of your morning with us here at KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We’ll have more updates throughout the day on air and online.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann