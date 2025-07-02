6 Things to Know: House committee advances Trump’s domestic agenda bill, Bubba’s 33 raising funds for vets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News.
As we get closer to the Fourth of July, there’s a lot happening in Washington, including movement on President Trump’s sweeping domestic agenda. We also have new information about the recent immigration raid at TAMUK, and local updates from City Council and the London area. Plus, a patriotic way to support veterans right here in the Coastal Bend. Let’s dive into the headlines.
House committee advances Trump’s domestic agenda bill
- House Rules Committee voted 7–6 overnight
- Nearly 12 hours of debate
- Next step is a full House vote on the rule
- Needed before final vote on the full bill
President Donald Trump’s major domestic policy bill just moved one step closer to a full House vote. Early this morning, the House Rules Committee narrowly approved the rule, following 12 hours of intense debate. Now, the entire House must vote on that rule before the legislation can reach the floor for a final vote. The White House hopes to have the bill signed into law before Independence Day.
Update: 27 undocumented workers detained at TAMUK construction site
- ICE detained 27 workers last Thursday
- Five have since been released
- Remaining 22 are in custody awaiting proceedings
- Investigation tied to contractor’s I-9 compliance
We’re learning more about the immigration raid at Texas A&M Kingsville last week. According to ICE officials, 27 undocumented workers were detained from the Memorial Student Union remediation project. The raid focused on possible violations of employment eligibility documentation by the contractor. Five of those workers were released, while the others remain in custody awaiting immigration proceedings. No university students or employees were involved.
Tesla set to release Q2 production and delivery numbers
- Elon Musk shifting focus back to Tesla
- Company struggled in Q1
- EV sales lagging amid protests and competition
- Q2 figures expected today
Tesla will release new production and delivery data today for the second quarter of the year. The company has faced strong headwinds, including boycotts and protests tied to Elon Musk’s relationship to the Trump administration and increased competition from Chinese EV makers. Musk has pledged to spend less time in Washington and more time focused on Tesla operations going forward.
London road project scaled back to protect future school sites
- One road scaled down from 4 to 2 lanes
- London ISD expressed concern about land access
- Affects future development between CR 20A and CR 22
City leaders and London ISD officials are working together to ensure new development doesn’t interfere with future school plans.
After concerns were raised about road narrowing potentially blocking land acquisition, the city modified its plan — scaling back only one road in the affected area. The change affects County Road 20A to County Road 22.
City of Corpus Christi announces Fourth of July service schedule
- City Hall, libraries, and health district will be closed
- Senior and rec centers also closed
- Trash and recycling will still be collected
- Pools, golf courses, and tennis center will be open
The City of Corpus Christi has announced its schedule for the Fourth of July holiday.
Here’s what’s open and closed:
- Closed: City Hall, public libraries, senior centers, rec centers, and gyms
- Open: Trash and recycling services, most public pools, Lozano Golf Center, Oso Golf Course, and Al Kruse Tennis Center
Bubba’s 33 raising funds for veterans through ‘Patriot Burger’
- Local restaurant partners with Homes for Our Troops
- $333,000 fundraising goal
- Donations accepted with or without purchase
Bubba’s 33 on the Westside of Corpus Christi is teaming up with Homes for Our Troops, helping to build specially adapted homes for post-9/11 veterans. For every Patriot Burger sold, proceeds go toward the cause — and donations of any amount are also welcome. This year’s fundraising goal is $333,000.
That’s your morning rundown. Whether you’re heading out or staying in, thank you for starting your day with us. As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We'll see you tomorrow.
-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann