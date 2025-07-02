6 Things to Know: House committee advances Trump’s domestic agenda bill, Bubba’s 33 raising funds for vets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News.

As we get closer to the Fourth of July, there’s a lot happening in Washington, including movement on President Trump’s sweeping domestic agenda. We also have new information about the recent immigration raid at TAMUK, and local updates from City Council and the London area. Plus, a patriotic way to support veterans right here in the Coastal Bend. Let’s dive into the headlines.

House committee advances Trump’s domestic agenda bill

House Rules Committee voted 7–6 overnight

Nearly 12 hours of debate

Next step is a full House vote on the rule

Needed before final vote on the full bill

President Donald Trump’s major domestic policy bill just moved one step closer to a full House vote. Early this morning, the House Rules Committee narrowly approved the rule, following 12 hours of intense debate. Now, the entire House must vote on that rule before the legislation can reach the floor for a final vote. The White House hopes to have the bill signed into law before Independence Day.

Update: 27 undocumented workers detained at TAMUK construction site

ICE detained 27 workers last Thursday

Five have since been released

Remaining 22 are in custody awaiting proceedings

Investigation tied to contractor’s I-9 compliance

We’re learning more about the immigration raid at Texas A&M Kingsville last week. According to ICE officials, 27 undocumented workers were detained from the Memorial Student Union remediation project. The raid focused on possible violations of employment eligibility documentation by the contractor. Five of those workers were released, while the others remain in custody awaiting immigration proceedings. No university students or employees were involved.

Tesla set to release Q2 production and delivery numbers

Elon Musk shifting focus back to Tesla

Company struggled in Q1

EV sales lagging amid protests and competition

Q2 figures expected today

Tesla will release new production and delivery data today for the second quarter of the year. The company has faced strong headwinds, including boycotts and protests tied to Elon Musk’s relationship to the Trump administration and increased competition from Chinese EV makers. Musk has pledged to spend less time in Washington and more time focused on Tesla operations going forward.

London road project scaled back to protect future school sites

One road scaled down from 4 to 2 lanes

London ISD expressed concern about land access

Affects future development between CR 20A and CR 22

City leaders and London ISD officials are working together to ensure new development doesn’t interfere with future school plans.

After concerns were raised about road narrowing potentially blocking land acquisition, the city modified its plan — scaling back only one road in the affected area. The change affects County Road 20A to County Road 22.

City of Corpus Christi announces Fourth of July service schedule

City Hall, libraries, and health district will be closed

Senior and rec centers also closed

Trash and recycling will still be collected

Pools, golf courses, and tennis center will be open

The City of Corpus Christi has announced its schedule for the Fourth of July holiday.

Here’s what’s open and closed:

Closed: City Hall, public libraries, senior centers, rec centers, and gyms

Open: Trash and recycling services, most public pools, Lozano Golf Center, Oso Golf Course, and Al Kruse Tennis Center

Bubba’s 33 raising funds for veterans through ‘Patriot Burger’

Local restaurant partners with Homes for Our Troops

$333,000 fundraising goal

Donations accepted with or without purchase

Bubba’s 33 on the Westside of Corpus Christi is teaming up with Homes for Our Troops, helping to build specially adapted homes for post-9/11 veterans. For every Patriot Burger sold, proceeds go toward the cause — and donations of any amount are also welcome. This year’s fundraising goal is $333,000.

