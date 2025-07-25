6 Things to Know: Lawmakers Address Devastating Flood, H-E-B Volunteers Pack Backpacks For Students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with KRIS 6 News, and we hope you’re easing into your Friday with a warm cup of coffee and a cool breeze nearby...but get ready for some potential showers this weekend!

This morning, we’re covering everything from back-to-school giveaways to fire-prone fridges. There’s also news on Texas politics, a growing job market, and your chance to bring back your favorite U.S. postage stamp. So whether you're getting the kids ready, heading to work, or just hanging out with us, we’re glad to have you here.

Let’s jump into the stories making headlines across the Coastal Bend and beyond.

6 Things to Know: Hill Country Lawmakers Address Devastating Flood, H-E-B Volunteers Pack Backpacks For Students

Redistricting Committee Meets Without A Map Or A Bill

No new legislative maps were presented

DOJ claims current districts may be unconstitutional

Chair says he’s seen no evidence current maps violate voting laws

The House Redistricting Committee met in Austin for the first time this session, but didn’t actually have a bill or map to review.

Governor Greg Abbott added redistricting to the current special legislative session agenda after the Justice Department claimed Texas’ current maps are unconstitutional. But the committee chair said he hasn’t seen anything that would suggest the 2021 map violates the Voting Rights Act.

Hill Country Lawmakers Address Devastating Flood

Lawmakers Wes Virdell and Ellen Troxclair speak on House floor

Virdell thanks the public for donations

Troxclair says recovery efforts are underway and ongoing

Two state representatives whose districts were hit hardest by the July Fourth floods addressed the House chamber Thursday.

Wes Virdell thanked everyone who donated to victims. Ellen Troxclair shared that state and local leaders are working behind the scenes to help communities heal, and prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

Jobless Claims Hit 3-Month Low

217,000 claims filed last week

Sixth straight weekly drop in jobless numbers

Seen as a sign of a stable labor market

There’s some good news on the jobs front, first-time claims for unemployment benefits have fallen to their lowest level in three months. The U.S. Department of Labor says 217,000 initial applications were filed during the week ending July 19th, marking the sixth straight week of declines. Analysts say this shows continued resilience in the job market.

Frigidaire Mini Fridges Recalled For Fire Risk

Over 630,000 units affected

Electrical issue poses fire hazard

Sold nationwide at Walmart and Amazon from 2020–2023

Parents, if your student is heading off to a dorm this fall, double-check their mini fridge. Roughly 634,000 Frigidaire-branded mini fridges are being recalled due to a risk of fire. The internal electrical components can short-circuit and ignite the plastic housing. So far, 26 incidents have been reported to the importer, Curtis International.

The affected units were sold between 2020 and 2023 at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Amazon.

USPS Wants You To Vote For A Stamp Reprint

USPS will re-release a fan-favorite stamp

Public voting open now through September

Winning design announced in May 2026

Stamp collectors and nostalgia lovers, this one’s for you. The U.S. Postal Service is letting the public vote on which of its top 25 stamps should be reprinted.

The winner will be announced in May 2026 at the Boston World Expo, just in time for America’s 250th anniversary.

H-E-B Volunteers Pack Backpacks For Students

1,700 backpacks filled with supplies

Event hosted by Lead First, a local nonprofit

Giveaway set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Miller High

Dozens of H-E-B volunteers were hard at work Thursday filling backpacks for Coastal Bend students. In total, 1,700 backpacks will be handed out during Saturday’s Happy Health Back to School Health Fair at Miller High School. The event, now in its 19th year, is hosted by local nonprofit Lead First and runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Thanks for spending your morning with us! We’ll have more news, weather, and community updates coming your way on KRIS 6 throughout the day.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you next week.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann