CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with a look at what's making headlines this Tuesday.

From big moves in Washington to local construction and community support, here are your 6 Things to Know.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Hearing on HHS Budget Cuts, Volunteers needed for Veterans Cemetery flag placement

Hearing on HHS Budget Cuts Set for Today

Roughly 20,000 HHS employees laid off or retired under Trump administration

Nearly 20 states challenging the cuts in court

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. set to testify before Senate today

A hearing in Rhode Island is taking place today to address major cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services. Nearly 20,000 jobs have been eliminated since the Trump administration, leading to a legal challenge from 20 states. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also scheduled to defend the department’s budget in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Port Commission May Shift Desalination Discharge

Vote happening today during Port Commission meeting

Proposal to move discharge from bay to offshore in Gulf

Could address environmental concerns tied to desal plant

The Port of Corpus Christi may soon discharge desalination wastewater offshore instead of into the bay. Today’s Port Commission meeting includes a proposal that, if approved, would be sent to TCEQ. The move is intended to ease environmental concerns raised by nearby communities and advocates.

Petronila Resource Fair Happening Today

Starts at 2 p.m. at Petronila Elementary School

Location: 2391 County Road 67 in Robstown

Red Cross, Salvation Army and Frontier Waste will be there

If you were impacted by the recent storms in Petronila, today’s your chance to connect with recovery resources. The Resource Fair starts at 2 p.m. at Petronila Elementary School, with aid organizations on hand to provide assistance and information.

Benefit Planned for Ronnie “Pointy Boots” Mathis

BBQ benefit happening June 14 at Hi-Ho Drive Inn

Organized by local pit master Pete Trevino

Mathis recently diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer

Local pit master Pete Trevino is giving back to his community again—this time for Ronnie “Pointy Boots” Mathis, who is battling Stage 4 prostate cancer. A BBQ benefit will take place on June 14 at Hi-Ho Drive Inn starting at noon. Proceeds will help support Ronnie and his family during this difficult time.

Volunteers Needed for Veterans Cemetery Flag Placement

Happening Friday at 5 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

Volunteers of all ages are welcome

Help place U.S. flags for Memorial Day

As Memorial Day approaches, neighbors are invited to help honor our fallen heroes. This Friday at 5 p.m., volunteers will gather at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery to place American flags at every gravesite. It’s a simple yet powerful way to give thanks.

Construction Update at Cooper’s Alley

L-Head near Sherrill Park under construction

Westbound lane remains open for two-way access

Project expected to finish by June 1

Construction is underway at the Cooper’s Alley L-Head near Sherrill Park. Crews are replacing piers and performing underground dredging, so expect flaggers guiding traffic through the area. Businesses like the Yacht Club and Jane’s Seafood House remain accessible. Work should wrap up by June 1.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN FOR MAY 20, 2025