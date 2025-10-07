Good morning and happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend!

Good morning and happy Taco Tuesday, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, thanks for starting your morning with us.

We’ve got a lot to cover today, from a deepening government shutdown to a major Supreme Court case on conversion therapy. Plus, we’ll mark two years since the Hamas attacks on Israel, share a major food recall, and tell you how you can meet your local officers tonight at National Night Out.

6 Things to Know: Government Shutdown Drags On, Israel Marks Second Anniversary of Hamas Attacks

Government Shutdown Drags On

Senate rejects both Democratic and Republican funding bills

Fifth time lawmakers have failed to reach a deal

No immediate end in sight as government operations remain halted

The government shutdown continues with no clear end in sight as the Senate once again failed to advance two competing funding bills. On Monday, lawmakers voted 45–50 against a Democratic alternative to the House-passed bill, which needed 60 votes to move forward. The Senate then rejected the Republican-led version 52–42. It’s the fifth time both measures have failed, leaving critical agencies and federal workers in limbo.

Supreme Court Takes Up Conversion Therapy Ban

Justices to hear arguments over Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy

Opponents claim the law violates free speech rights

Colorado is one of 25 states to outlaw the practice for minors

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments today in a lawsuit challenging Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy, a controversial practice aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation. The lawsuit argues that the ban violates First Amendment speech protections by restricting what licensed counselors can discuss with clients. Colorado outlawed the practice on minors six years ago and remains one of 25 states with similar laws. Most major medical and mental health organizations denounce conversion therapy, saying it is not only dangerous and unethical, but says there is proof it does not work and leads to increased risk of suicide.

Israel Marks Second Anniversary of Hamas Attacks

Today marks two years since the deadly October 7th attacks

More than 1,100 people were killed, including dozens of children

Memorial events are being held at attack sites and in Tel Aviv

Today marks the second anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attacks on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people, including dozens of children. Memorial services are planned throughout the day at several attack sites as well as in Tel Aviv. The attacks sparked the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which has since claimed more than 67,000 lives in Gaza.

Foster Farms Recalls Millions of Corn Dogs

Nearly four million pounds of chicken corn dogs recalled

Products may contain pieces of wood in the batter

Sold nationwide, including through federal food programs

Foster Poultry Farms has issued a recall of nearly four million pounds of chicken corn dogs due to possible contamination with foreign materials, specifically pieces of wood. The recalled items were distributed nationwide, including to the Department of Defense and USDA commodity food programs. Consumers are urged to return the affected products to the place of purchase for a refund.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Files for Bankruptcy

Texas-based restaurant chain files for Chapter 11 protection

Millions owed in rent, taxes, and supplier payments

Follows sudden closure of the South Staples Street location

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe and its parent company have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Court filings reveal millions owed in unpaid rent, more than $1.3 million to food supplier Sysco, and nearly $900,000 in state sales taxes. The filing follows the sudden closure of Razzoo’s location on South Staples Street. Under Chapter 11, the restaurant chain can continue limited operations while reorganizing its debts under court supervision.

National Night Out Brings Community Together

Corpus Christi’s National Night Out event is tonight

Runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Stripes on 4130 Alameda Street

Features porch-light ceremony with Chief Markle and family-friendly fun

Corpus Christi neighbors are invited to come together tonight for National Night Out. The event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Stripes parking lot on 4130 Alameda Street. Police Chief Mike Markle and his command staff will kick off the evening with a ceremonial porch-light lighting, followed by family-friendly activities celebrating community safety and connection.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. It’s always brighter when we start the day with you.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann