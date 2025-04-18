6 THINGS TO KNOW: Good Friday, Holiday weekend park updates, IceRays in playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

GOOD FRIDAY



Today is Good Friday, a day when Christians around the world reflect on the death of Jesus. In Rome, the Pope will lead the traditional "Way of the Cross" procession to honor the occasion.

And in Jerusalem, worshippers are retracing the path through the Old City—believed to be the route Jesus walked while carrying the cross to his crucifixion. Here at home, volunteers from the Easter Sunrise Passion Play are inviting neighbors to join them for a special walk with Jesus. If you’d like to be part of it, meet at Oleander Point Park today at 4 p.m.

EASTER AT LABONTE PARK



Today’s the last chance to reserve a campsite at Labonte Park for the Easter weekend! A regular campsite is $28 and covers up to three days. If you're bringing an RV, that’s $55. Keep in mind, it's one campsite and one RV spot per person. Reservations can be made until noon today—call 361-826-3460 for more details.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND PARK UPDATES



Heads up, if you're heading to the park this weekend!West Guth Park just opened a new roundabout at its main entrance—so be sure to follow the posted signs when you arrive.

At Labonte Park, there’s only one way in and out right now due to ongoing construction.

CREEKSIDE KNIFE UPDATE



We’ve got an update on the situation at Creekside Elementary.

A student accidentally brought a steak knife to school in their lunchbox on Wednesday. Police say there was no threat to anyone, even though the school released a press release which said the student reportedly used “threatening language.”

A parent of the student was the one who alerted school staff about the accident.

TOWN HALL MEETING



The city is inviting District 2 residents to a town hall meeting next Thursday, April 24th, from 6 to 7 p.m. It’s happening at the Greenwood Senior Center, located at 4040 Greenwood Drive.

You’ll hear updates on public works, Corpus Christi Water, and the Police Department. A great chance to stay informed and share your input!

ICERAYS PLAYOFFS



Let’s talk hockey—your Corpus Christi IceRays are kicking off their playoff run against the Shreveport Mudbugs!

Game one of the best-of-five series is tonight in Shreveport, with game two tomorrow. Then the team heads back home for game three on Monday at the American Bank Center. If necessary, game four will also be at home, and game five would return to Shreveport. Let’s go, IceRays!

