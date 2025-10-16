CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, happy Thursday! The weekend is almost in sight, and we’re starting your morning with a look at the big stories shaping our world and our community. From a high-stakes G20 meeting in Washington to a rice recall you’ll want to check your pantry for, and some big local news on Nueces County’s phishing recovery and traffic changes downtown.

Let’s get to it.

6 Things to Know: G20 Meeting, County Phishing Scam

G20 Meeting

World economic leaders gather in Washington, D.C.

Topics include inflation, debt, and global recovery

Final meeting before the November summit in South Africa

Top economic leaders from across the globe are in Washington, D.C. today for a high-stakes G20 meeting. Finance ministers and central bank governors are discussing global inflation, debt sustainability, and economic recovery. The group is also expected to tackle financial pressures tied to global conflicts and supply chain disruptions. This meeting serves as the final lead-up to the leaders’ summit in November, hosted by South Africa.

Executive Order

President Trump signs order tightening federal hiring practices

Continues hiring freeze and increases oversight by appointees

Agencies must follow new merit-based staffing plans

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at aligning federal hiring with his administration’s agenda, with some critics calling it a loyalty test to the president and politicization of federal workers. The order continues the hiring freeze that’s been in place since he took office and gives presidential appointees more oversight of agency hiring decisions. It also directs agencies to form senior leadership committees to approve new positions or fill vacancies. All hiring must now comply with the "merit plan" set by the Office of Personnel Management earlier this year.

Rice Recall

Ben’s Original recalls select rice products for possible contamination

Products may contain small stones

Sold at H-E-B, Target, and Amazon

Ben’s Original is recalling certain rice products after reports that they may contain small, naturally occurring stones from rice farms. The recall includes whole grain brown, long grain white, and long grain and wild ready rice products with best-by dates of August 20–26. The company says no illnesses or injuries have been reported, but customers should check their pantries and avoid consuming the affected products.

County Phishing Scam

Nueces County recovers nearly $2 million lost in scam

Recovery made possible with help from Frost Bank

Forensic investigation and new security measures underway

Nueces County officials say they’ve successfully recovered the nearly $2 million lost in a phishing scam earlier this year. The county’s auditor previously reported that scammers had misdirected payments through a fraudulent email in August. With help from Frost Bank, officials were able to retrieve the funds. A forensic investigation continues, and the county has implemented stronger security protocols to prevent future incidents.

Minor Home Repair Program

Corpus Christi offering grants up to $25,000 for home repairs

Available to very low-income seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities

Applications open until October 21

The City of Corpus Christi is still accepting applications for its Minor Home Repair Program. The program will award 35 grants of up to $25,000 each to qualifying residents, including low-income seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans or their surviving spouses. Applications can be filled out online at cc-tx.info or in person at La Retama Central Library. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, October 21.

Mesquite Street Traffic

Seven intersections converted to all-way stops

Change affects John Sartain Street through Taylor Street

Part of city’s downtown improvement plan

If you’re heading downtown today, you might notice a few changes. Seven traffic signals along Mesquite Street have been switched to flashing red, meaning all intersections from John Sartain to Taylor Street are now all-way stops. The change, which took effect this morning, is part of the city’s transportation maintenance and improvement plan for the downtown area.

Thanks for waking up with the Hofmanns. We love starting our mornings with you.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann