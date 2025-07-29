CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with KRIS 6 News. We hope your Taco-Tuesday is treating you well so far, maybe you're getting ready for work, pouring that second cup of coffee, or already out the door.

This morning, we’re following a developing story in New York where a shooting in a Manhattan high-rise has left at least one officer dead. Plus, we’re looking ahead to a key Federal Reserve decision that could impact your wallet. Also, Southwest Airlines makes a big move that frequent flyers might appreciate, or not, and Uvalde officials make a long-awaited decision on transparency.

Let’s get into the headlines:

6 Things to Know: Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting, Officer killed in New York high-rise shooting

Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting

Interest rate decision expected Wednesday

Economists do not expect rate cuts

President Trump has called for lower rates

The Federal Reserve kicks off two days of meetings today to assess the state of the U.S. economy.

Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce whether interest rates will change when the meeting concludes Wednesday. Most financial experts say it’s unlikely the Fed will cut rates this time — which would mark the seventh consecutive meeting with no change.

This comes despite pressure from President Trump, who continues to call for lower interest rates.

Officer killed in New York high-rise shooting

Shooting took place at 345 Park Avenue

Building houses Blackstone, NFL, and Bank of America offices

Suspect died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

A deadly shooting rocked midtown Manhattan on Monday.

Police say a lone gunman opened fire at 345 Park Avenue, a high-rise that’s home to the headquarters of major companies including Blackstone, the NFL, and Bank of America. At least one police officer was killed, and several others were injured. Authorities say the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Uvalde to release school shooting records

County commissioners voted to release documents

Includes records from the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting

Comes after court ruling upholding public’s right to know

More than two years after the Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde, key records related to the mass shooting will finally be released. On Monday, Uvalde County commissioners and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District voted to comply with a Texas appeals court ruling and release public records from the shooting that killed 19 students and 2 teachers in May 2022.

Democrats launch “Lone Star Fund”

PAC aims to raise $20 million for Texas midterms

Focused on flipping GOP-held districts

Comes as redistricting battle continues

With Texas playing a critical role in the upcoming midterm elections, House Democrats have announced plans to raise $20 million through a new political action committee called the “Lone Star Fund.”

The funds will be used to recruit and support Democratic candidates in districts currently held by Republicans — especially in light of ongoing redistricting efforts.

Southwest Airlines launches assigned seating

Assigned seating starts for flights after January 27

Passengers can now pay for premium or extra legroom seats

Part of several policy changes

Southwest Airlines is officially rolling out its long-anticipated assigned seating policy starting today. Travelers booking flights scheduled for January 27 or later will now be able to purchase specific seats, including upgraded options with more legroom. It’s a major change from the airline’s long-standing open-seating tradition.

Public works job fair this week

Hosted by the city of Corpus Christi

Aims to fill a variety of city positions

Job seekers encouraged to apply in person or online

If you or someone you know is looking for a new opportunity, the City of Corpus Christi is holding a public works job fair this week. The city is looking to fill multiple roles across departments and is inviting applicants to stop by in person or apply online. It’s a great chance to join the team and help support essential services in our community.

Thanks for starting your morning with KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We’ll continue following these stories throughout the day both on-air and online.

As always, stay safe out there, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

Bryan & Michelle Hofmann