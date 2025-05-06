6 THINGS TO KNOW: Fatal shooting on Cain Dr, Update on Inner Harbor Desal Plant, Teacher Appreciation Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey Coastal Bend, happy Taco Tuesday from your Sunrise Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann!

We’ve got a mix of important headlines for you today—from a developing deadly shooting investigation on the Southside, to a beloved restaurant reopening, and celebrations for National Teacher Day. Let’s take a look at what’s happening.

Fatal Shooting on Cain Drive Under Investigation

Shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Cain Drive

45-year-old man found with gunshot wound

He later died at the hospital

41-year-old man detained at the scene

Corpus Christi Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Monday night on the southside. Officers were called to Cain Drive, near Everhart and Holly Road, around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. A 41-year-old man was detained at the scene. So far, no charges have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Teacher’s Aide Arrested Following Anonymous Tip

Email tip led to discovery of inappropriate relationship

Teacher’s aide allegedly admitted to being involved with a student

Arrest affidavit says the student confirmed the relationship

Amy Spence remains jailed on $100,000 bond

A London High School teacher’s aide is facing serious allegations after an anonymous email tipped off school officials to a relationship with a student. The email claimed Amy Spence had confided in someone about being romantically involved with a senior. Spence has denied the claim, but according to an arrest affidavit, the student involved admitted to the relationship and said it began around August 2024. Spence remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Desal Plant and Alternative Water Sources Update

Council will receive an update on Inner Harbor desalination plant

Update will include project status and updated timeline

City will also discuss efforts to find additional water sources

Corpus Christi City Council is reviewing progress on the Inner Harbor desalination plant today. Officials are expected to provide a current status report, a detailed project timeline, and updates from Corpus Christi Water about additional sources for securing long-term water supply in the region.

Pete’s Chicken-N-More Reopens on the Southside

Southside location was closed for 8 months

Closure was due to a lease disagreement

New lease resolved the issue

Same menu, same favorites

After an eight-month closure, Pete’s Chicken-N-More on Yorktown is back in business. The Southside location was temporarily shut down last year due to a misunderstanding involving the lease. That issue has now been resolved with a new agreement, and management says customers can expect the same great menu they’ve always loved. Pete’s is located near Cimarron.

More Fun at Buc Days Tonight

Treasure Island shops open at 4 p.m.

Stripes Carnival begins at 5 p.m.

Music and rodeo events throughout the evening

Tonight’s Buc Days schedule is packed with fun for the whole family. The Shops at Treasure Island open at 4 p.m., followed by the Stripes Carnival at 5. Live music kicks off with Cooper Green at the Beer and Wine Garden at 6, and the night ramps up with Rodeo Corpus Christi and comedian Steve Treviño at 7. Troubled Waters will close things out with a performance on the Buckin’ Marlin Stage at 7:45.

National Teacher Day Celebrations

Honoring educators across the country

Part of Teacher Appreciation Week

Started by the PTA in 1984

Special deals and discounts available for teachers

It’s National Teacher Day, a chance for all of us to say “thank you” to the teachers who’ve made a difference in our lives. The tradition was started by the National PTA back in 1984 and remains a big part of Teacher Appreciation Week. Many restaurants and stores are offering special discounts for educators today, so if you’re a teacher, be sure to take advantage!

That’s it from us for now—thanks for starting your day with the Hofmanns!

From honoring teachers to grabbing a plate at Pete’s, there’s plenty happening around the Coastal Bend. We’ll see you back here tomorrow with more local headlines and updates. As always, stay safe and stay curious.

