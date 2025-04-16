6 THINGS TO KNOW: Dallas School Shooting, Water Supply Dashboard, Easter Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Dallas School Shooting



Shots were fired inside Wilmer-Hutchins High School

Suspect is now in police custody

Theshooting is still under investigation

The suspect connected to Tuesday’s shooting at a Dallas high school is now in police custody. Four students were hurt after shots were fired inside Wilmer-Hutchins High School just after 1 p.m. Right now, the district says they’re not sure how the suspect managed to bring a gun into the school. They did confirm it didn’t come through during the main morning check-in, when students go through metal detectors. As for what led up to the shooting—that’s still under investigation.

Corpus Christi's Water Dashboard



City of Corpus Christi launched its Water Supply Dashboard

You can access it on the city's website

Offers real-time info

Corpus Christi is launching a new way for residents to keep tabs on the city’s water supply during the ongoing drought. It’s called the Water Supply Dashboard, and it offers real-time info on things like reservoir levels, current water use, and any upcoming drought restrictions. The idea is to give the community a clearer picture—not just of where we are now, but where we’re headed.

City leaders say it’s all part of an effort to be more transparent and proactive with their water planning. The dashboard is live now at corpuschristitx.gov.

Oso Train Trestle Project Moves Forward



City Council officially approved the project

City received a $13 million grant

The project will link Holly Road to Flour Bluff Drive

Corpus Christi City Council has officially approved the Holly Road Train Trestle project. The city received a $13 million grant back in 2023 to convert the old trestle into a shared path for walkers and bikers across Oso Bay. But they still needed just over $1 million to fund the design phase. Council gave the green light to use interest earned from ARPA funds to cover that cost. Once finished, the project will link Holly Road to Flour Bluff Drive.

New Water Storage Tank Coming to Calallen

City Council signed off to buy over an acre of land

The land will be used for a new water storage tank

It will meet the demand in the growing area

City Council also signed off on buying a little over an acre of land in Calallen. The site will be used for a new water storage tank, which should help improve water pressure and meet demand in the growing area.



Community Court at the Library



Community Court is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Janet F. Harte Library

is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Janet F. Harte Library Take care of tickets or citations

ou’ll be able to talk with a judge

If you’ve got outstanding tickets or citations and can’t make it to court, there’s an option for you this weekend. Corpus Christi Municipal Court is holding Community Court this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Janet F. Harte Library. You’ll be able to talk with a judge, take care of active warrants, request defensive driving, set up payment plans, and more. That’s happening at 2629 Waldron Road.

Easter Weekend Camping at Labonte Park



Easter is on April 20

Reservations for Easter weekend at Labonte Park close April 17

For more info, you can call 361-826-3460

Time’s almost up if you want to lock in your campsite for Easter weekend at Labonte Park. A regular site costs $28 and covers up to three days of camping. RV sites are $55. Each person can reserve just one regular and one RV campsite. Reservations close tomorrow at noon. For more info, you can call 361-826-3460.

