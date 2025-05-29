CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend. Sunrise Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, here with your 6 Things to Know.

We’re starting off the day with much better weather than we saw yesterday. After rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms, things are finally drying out across the area. That’s good news, especially as we head into an important day for national and local headlines.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Court Blocks Trump’s Tariffs, Teen Girl Shot on Corpus Christi’s Westside, Robstown Hosting Hurricane Town Hall

Court Blocks Trump’s Tariffs

Major ruling against Trump’s trade agenda

‘Liberation Day’ tariffs frozen

Administration appeals decision

A federal trade court has dealt a major blow to former President Donald Trump’s global tariff plan. The court ruled Trump didn’t have the authority to impose certain sweeping tariffs, including the controversial ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs and earlier levies on China, Mexico, and Canada. The ruling found that the emergency powers law Trump cited doesn’t allow for tariff imposition. The Trump administration has already appealed, but for now, most of those tariffs are on hold.

Teen Girl Shot on Corpus Christi’s Westside

Shooting near Southgate & Rojo

Witnesses: girl caught in fight

Suspect fled on foot

Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting near Southgate Drive and Rojo Street on the city’s westside. Witnesses say a teenage girl was shot while trying to break up a fight between two males. The suspect reportedly ran toward the Corban Townhomes.

At last check, police hadn’t released the girl’s condition or whether a suspect had been caught.

UIL Issues Penalties After Mathis Softball Fight

Taft player suspended

Mathis coach reprimanded

One-year probation for both programs

We now know the penalties handed down by UIL following a physical altercation during last month’s 3A District Championship game between Mathis and Taft. A Taft player will be suspended for the first two games of next season. Mathis Assistant Coach Briana Cruz has been publicly reprimanded and placed on one-year probation. Both teams and their head coaches are also on probation and must submit a safety protocol plan to UIL.

Baldwin Repaving Begins Today

3-week lane closures

Baldwin between Ayers & Staples

Del Mar College area impacted

If you commute near Del Mar College’s East Campus, expect traffic changes. Starting today, the City of Corpus Christi is repaving Baldwin Boulevard between Ayers and Staples. Lane closures will last about three weeks, so plan your route accordingly.

Robstown Hosting Hurricane Town Hall

Friday, June 6 | 5:30–7 p.m.

City Hall, 101 East Main

Free hurricane kits available

The City of Robstown and Nueces County Emergency Management are teaming up to host a Hurricane Preparedness Town Hall. It’s happening Friday, June 6th, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Robstown City Hall. Officials will be available to answer questions and give away free hurricane prep kits. Again, the event is at 101 East Main Avenue.

Hurricane Special Airs Tonight

“Plan. Prepare. Survive.”

Special airs at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Stefanie Lauber & weather team

And speaking of storm season, are you prepared for the next hurricane? Join us tonight at 6:30 p.m. for a KRIS 6 News Special: Plan. Prepare. Survive. Stefanie Lauber and our weather team will break down everything you need to know to stay safe this season.

We hope you’ll tune in!

That’s your “6 Things to Know” to start the day.

We’ll see you back here tomorrow, hopefully with more sunshine on the way! As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind!

—Bryan and Michelle Hofmann