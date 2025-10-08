6 Things to Know: Comey appears in court for arraignment, Texas National Guard deployed to Illinois

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend!

Comey Appears In Court For Arraignment

Former FBI Director James Comey faces charges of lying to Congress and obstruction

Case stems from his 2020 testimony on Russian election interference

Comes days after President Trump publicly urged prosecution of political opponents

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to appear in federal court today for his arraignment. He’s charged with making false statements to Congress and obstructing a criminal proceeding related to his 2020 testimony about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The case follows recent remarks by President Donald Trump suggesting his attorney general should prosecute political adversaries. Comey has denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges are purely political, and says he intends to fight the charges in court.

Supreme Court Hears Mail-In Voting Case

Justices to review who has legal standing to challenge mail-in voting

Case filed by Illinois Congressman Michael Bost and Trump 2020 electors

Over a dozen states allow ballots postmarked by Election Day to count after polls close

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in a case challenging mail-in voting procedures. The lawsuit, filed in 2022 by Illinois Congressman Michael Bost and two of Donald Trump’s 2020 electors, questions who can legally challenge the practice of counting ballots received after Election Day. Lower courts have ruled the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue. More than a dozen states currently allow ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrive later.

Attorney General Bondi Faces Senate Questions

Pam Bondi questioned by Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday

Senators pressed her on Epstein case and alleged political prosecutions

Bondi denied claims that Trump directed investigations of political enemies

Attorney General Pam Bondi faced tough questioning from senators Tuesday during a Judiciary Committee hearing. Lawmakers asked about her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, National Guard deployments, and allegations that she allowed President Donald Trump to direct investigations of political adversaries, including the recent indictment of James Comey. Bondi denied all accusations and declined to comment on ongoing investigations.

Texas National Guard Deployed To Illinois

200 Texas National Guard troops arrive near Chicago

Tasked with protecting federal workers and property

Deployment opposed by Illinois officials and Chicago’s mayor

Hundreds of Texas National Guard troops have arrived in Elwood, Illinois, about an hour south of Chicago. The two hundred Guard members, carrying unloaded rifles and gas masks, were sent under orders from President Donald Trump to help protect federal facilities and workers. The deployment has drawn criticism from Illinois’ governor and Chicago’s mayor, who both objected to the federal action. Troops will undergo crowd control and legal training before receiving specific assignments.

Uvalde Officer Case Moves To Nueces County

Former school officer Adrian Gonzales faces 19 counts of injury to a child

Case moved to Nueces County for a fair trial

Trial scheduled to begin January 5, 2026

A criminal case against former Uvalde school police officer Adrian Gonzales has been transferred to Nueces County. Gonzales faces 19 counts of injury to a child related to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers. Defense attorney Nico LaHood said both sides agreed to the change of venue due to the sensitive nature of the case. Jury selection and trial proceedings are scheduled to begin January 5, 2026.

HelloFresh Recall Over Listeria Concerns

USDA issues alert for spinach used in two HelloFresh meal kits

No illnesses reported so far

Customers urged to discard or return affected meals

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a health alert after Listeria was found in spinach used in two HelloFresh meal kits, "Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta” and “Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey.” No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are advised not to eat the meals. They should be thrown away or returned. The affected products were shipped directly to customers as part of HelloFresh’s subscription service.

