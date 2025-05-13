CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there, Coastal Bend, Sunrise Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your top stories for this Tuesday.

With near triple-digit temperatures already hitting parts of the Coastal Bend, the City is opening cooling centers to help neighbors beat the heat. Plus, we’ve got updates on local closures, storm recovery help, and a reminder about a law that could cost you big if ignored. Let's dive on in!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: City cooling centers now open, Protect pets in the heat, Storm recovery help

City Cooling Centers Now Open

All City libraries and senior centers open as cooling centers

Available during normal business hours

Free CC-RTA bus rides to centers—just let the driver know

Need to cool off? The City of Corpus Christi has opened up cooling centers across town, including all public libraries and senior centers. Hours will vary by location, but they’ll be open during regular business hours. The CC-RTA is offering free rides to these centers—just tell your driver you're heading to a cooling center.

Protect Pets in the Heat

Corpus Christi ordinance requires shaded shelter for pets

During heat advisories, pets cannot be left outside unattended

Violators could face citations

As temps rise, the City is reminding pet owners that animals must be protected from extreme weather. That means shelters in the shade and direct supervision anytime a heat advisory is issued. Leaving pets unattended in the heat isn't just dangerous—it’s against the law.

Storm Recovery Help Available in Alice

Resource Center open today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located at former Wells Fargo Bank, 601 E. Main Street

Help available for damage reports and cleanup assistance

If you’re in Alice and still dealing with storm impacts, help is here. The City of Alice and Jim Wells County are hosting a Resource Information Center today to support neighbors affected by last week’s storms. Stop by 601 East Main Street (the old Wells Fargo Bank) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for info on damage self-reporting and cleanup requests.

Elizabeth Street Project Completed

Elizabeth Street is now open between S. Staples and Santa Fe

Provides access to Christus Spohn Hospital

$2.4 million project began in September 2023

Elizabeth Street is back open! The stretch between South Staples and Santa Fe has officially reopened following months of construction. This important road provides access to Christus Spohn Hospital. The nearby section from Santa Fe to Ocean Drive was also upgraded through the city’s Rapid Pavement Program.

West Guth Dog Park Temporarily Closed

Closed until Friday, May 23rd for maintenance

Other dog parks remain open

Planning a walk with your pup? The West Guth Dog Park is temporarily closed for maintenance and is expected to reopen Friday, May 23rd. In the meantime, you can check out Bill Witt, Parker, or Sherwood Dog Parks as alternatives.

“Move Over or Slow Down” Law Enforcement

Law requires drivers to move over or slow by 20 mph

Applies to emergency or roadside work vehicles

Violations carry $1,200 fines for first offense

Heads up, drivers— State Troopers are out today enforcing the “Move Over or Slow Down” law. If you see an emergency vehicle or roadside work crew, you must either safely move over or drop your speed by 20 mph. Violators could face a $1,200 fine—even on the first offense.

That wraps up your 6 Things to Know before heading out the door for Tuesday.

Stay safe out there, stay cool, stay curious—and as always, we’ll see you tomorrow morning with the latest!

- Bryan and Michelle Hofmann

