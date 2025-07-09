CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann with KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Our thoughts remain with the families impacted by the devastating flooding in Central Texas. As recovery efforts continue, we’re also tracking major headlines from Washington to right here at home, including changes to public comment procedures at city council meetings and updates on the Harbor Bridge.

6 Things to Know: Central Texas flooding death toll surpasses 100, CCPD officer arrested for indecent assault

Central Texas flooding death toll surpasses 100

At least 170 people still missing

More than a dozen children among the confirmed dead

Governor Abbott toured Kerrville and called for improvements to alert systems

Deadliest freshwater flooding event in the U.S. since 1976

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says at least 100 lives have been lost in last week’s catastrophic flooding across Central Texas, with 170 people still missing. Many of the victims include young children, several believed to have been from Camp Mystic near Kerrville, one of the hardest-hit areas. Governor Abbott took a helicopter tour of the devastation Tuesday and announced that lawmakers will soon address statewide emergency alert protocols during a special session. This marks the deadliest freshwater flooding disaster in the United States since July 1976.

Hegseth to meet with Netanyahu on Gaza and Iran

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth meeting with Israeli Prime Minister today

Comes after Netanyahu’s talks with President Trump and VP Vance

Focus will be on ceasefire negotiations and Iranian conflict

Hegseth previously canceled trip to Israel in May

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today as part of ongoing efforts to address the war in Gaza and recent attacks on Iran. The meeting follows Netanyahu’s discussions with President Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Congressional leaders. President Trump has expressed interest in a Gaza ceasefire this week and the release of hostages.

Supreme Court allows Trump’s federal workforce overhaul

SCOTUS pauses lower court ruling blocking layoffs

Executive order aims to slash size of federal agencies

Justices issued brief, unsigned order

Case remains under further review

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily cleared the way for President Trump’s plan to overhaul federal agencies. The court issued a brief unsigned order, pausing a lower court ruling that had blocked the administration’s efforts to implement mass layoffs and reorganization plans tied to a February executive order. This decision does not finalize the case but allows some elements to move forward while appeals continue.

New rules for Corpus Christi city council comment

Residents must now sign up at least 1 hour before meeting

Sign-up available online or via kiosk at city hall

Rule change takes effect July 15

Approved by city council on June 10

The City of Corpus Christi is changing how public comments work during city council meetings. Starting July 15, residents must sign up at least one hour before a meeting begins either online or at the City Hall kiosk outside council chambers. The new policy was approved on June 10 and aims to streamline public input sessions.

CCPD officer arrested for indecent assault

Officer Steven Moran turned himself in to Comal County officials

Charge stems from incident outside his duties

Moran is currently on administrative leave

CCPD released brief statement confirming arrest

A Corpus Christi police officer has been arrested for indecent assault in Comal County. Officer Steven Moran turned himself in Monday. The alleged incident occurred outside of his official duties, and he has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from the police department. Further details have not been released at this time.

Northbound lanes of Harbor Bridge now open

New lanes opened Tuesday night after brief weather delay

Final paving needed to dry before traffic shift

Drivers heading to Portland now on the new bridge

Northbound lanes of the new Harbor Bridge officially opened Tuesday night, just before 8 p.m. Rain earlier in the day delayed the switch, as final paving needed to dry before crews could safely shift traffic. Drivers heading toward Portland from I-37 are now using the new U.S. 181 northbound span.

Thanks for joining us this morning on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We’ll continue to keep you updated on both the statewide flood recovery efforts and everything happening here at home. Stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We’ll see you again tomorrow morning.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann