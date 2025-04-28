6 Things to Know: CCISD School Closures, Shooting Arrest, Mosquito Spraying

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, friends! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here — thanks for starting your day with us. For those of you that watched the Buc Day's Parade over the weekend, thank you so much for joining us! We had a blast hosting the stadium parade, and meeting so many of you! So, it's the start of a new week, and we’ve got a lot happening around the Coastal Bend today, from important school decisions to some exciting local events.

Let’s jump right into today’s top headlines:

CCISD SCHOOL CLOSURES VOTE PREVIEW

CCISD Board to discuss closing Kostoryz and Schanen Estates Elementary.

Campuses facing declining enrollment and needed repairs.

Students may be relocated to nearby campuses.

Stay tuned to KRIS 6 for updates.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District will discuss a major issue at tonight’s board meeting: the possible closure of two Southside elementary schools.Kostoryz and Schanen Estates are both facing declining enrollment and need major repairs.

The district is considering a plan to move students from those campuses to nearby schools.

We’ll follow this closely and have the latest updates for you both on-air and online.

SHOOTING ARREST

24-year-old man arrested after drive-by shooting on Barry Street.

16-year-old injured while walking home.

Suspect found at a nearby apartment complex.

Police say this was not a random act.

Corpus Christi Police made an arrest after a drive-by shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital early Sunday morning.Officers say a 16-year-old was walking home near Barry Street and Grossman Drive when someone pulled up next to him and opened fire.

Thankfully, police quickly tracked down the suspect, 24-year-old Xavier Ybanez, at a nearby apartment complex.

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack.

MOSQUITO SPRAYING

Mosquito spraying continues around Corpus Christi.

Monday: Calallen and Annaville.

Tuesday: Downtown and Bay Area.

Wednesday and Thursday: More Bay Area and Southside.

Friday: The Island.

If you've been swatting more than usual lately, good news — mosquito spraying is underway!Crews will be out tonight in the Calallen and Annaville neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, they’ll move into Downtown and parts of the Bay Area, with more coverage on Wednesday and Thursday for the Bay Area and Southside.

Finally, the Island will be treated on Friday.

Make sure to keep your windows closed if you hear the trucks coming by!

CHEMICAL RELEASE EXERCISE

Simulated chemical release happening Tuesday morning.

Exercise held at O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant.

Increased emergency vehicle presence expected.

No major traffic delays anticipated.

Don't be alarmed if you see a lot of emergency vehicles around tomorrow morning.The Corpus Christi Fire Department will hold a simulated chemical release exercise at the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant.

The drill will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is part of regular safety training.

Officials say there shouldn’t be any big traffic disruptions, but you might notice more flashing lights than usual if you're in the Northwest part of town.

WEST GUTH SK8 GAMES

Skateboarders invited to West Guth SK8 Games on Sunday, May 4.

Free entry and admission.

Prizes for top two winners in each age group.

Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Guth Park.

Skaters, this one’s for you!The West Guth SK8 Games are rolling into town next Sunday, May 4th.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Guth Park.

There will be competitions, and prizes for the top two winners in each age group.

So grab your boards and come show off your skills!

EVERHART LANE CLOSURES

Everhart Road repaving begins today between Saratoga and Holly.

Closures start with the stretch from Saratoga to Wooldridge.

Each lane closed for about two days.

Work expected to wrap up by June.

Heads up for drivers — a new road project starts today on Everhart Road.Crews will begin repaving between Saratoga Boulevard and Holly Road.

They’re starting first with the stretch from Saratoga to Wooldridge, closing each lane for about two days before moving to the next.

The good news? If all goes as planned, the project should be wrapped up by June, just in time for those summer road trips!

