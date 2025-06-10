CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Digital Content Producer Myra Sanchez here. Hoping everyone is having a good Tuesday so far. I just wanted to give a shout-out to all the baseball and softball teams who won state across the city of Corpus Christi — congratulations once again to them! We have a lot to cover, so let’s get started with the six key points of the day.

6 Things to Know: CA Protests, CCISD Budget, Calallen Champions Parade

CA Protests

Hundreds of U.S. Marines are set to descend on Los Angeles as demonstrations and protests continue in response to ICE raids in the city. Approximately 700 Marines from the Marine Corps base in Twentynine Palms are mobilizing at Camp Pendleton prior to deployment to Los Angeles. These Marines will be tasked with defending federal property and personnel. They will join 2,000 California National Guard troops that began arriving on Sunday.

CCISD Budget

The CCISD School Board discussed its final budget presentation. The proposed budget of $9.3 million includes pay raises for teachers, registered nurses, and librarians. Those with up to four years of experience may receive a $2,500 raise, while those with five years or more of experience may receive a $5,000 raise. Support staff could also expect a pay bump. The School Board will discuss the proposed tax rate on August 25.

Litter Critter

The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting its Litter Critter free cleanup event this weekend. It will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at W.B. Ray High School. Accepted items include brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, and metal items. Items that are not accepted include household hazardous waste and concrete. Commercial hauling is not allowed. For more information, visit cctexas.com.

Calallen Champions Parade

This Wednesday, join Calallen for the Parade of Champions, celebrating baseball and softball. The parade begins at 6 p.m., running from Calallen Middle School to the high school. At 6:30 p.m., join both teams at Phil Danaher Stadium for the presentation of champions and autographs. Bring any memorabilia you would like to have signed!

Flag for a Flag

June 14th is Flag Day, and we are getting ready for our annual "Flag for a Flag" exchange event. This Friday, you can drop off old, tattered flags at one of several locations around the Coastal Bend and receive a new one for free. Your flag must be at least three feet by five feet or larger. For more information, please visit flagforaflag.org.

Harbor Bridge Traffic

Starting tonight at 9 p.m., the northwest loop ramp will be closed from Martin Luther King Drive to the connection for southbound 286 due to sign installation. Signs will be posted to alert drivers to the closures and to provide assistance with alternative routes. The closure will last until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Well, that’s all for this Tuesday. Enjoy the rest of your day. I leave you with one of my favorite quotes from Albert Einstein: "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle."