CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your top stories to start your Wednesday.

Storm cleanup continues in the area, with Petronila joining other communities clearing storm debris this week. We’re also tracking major improvements on the Southside and the opening of a long-awaited aquatic center. Let's dive on in!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Brush pickup in Petronila, Huntwick Avenue set for major upgrades, Bill Witt Aquatic Center

Brush Pickup in Petronila

Brush crews begin today in Petronila Estates

Pickup will continue through the week, pause for the weekend

Service will resume Monday

Frontier Waste Solutions is now rolling out brush trucks in Petronila to help clean up debris left behind by last week’s storms. Crews will start in Petronila Estates and continue working throughout the week. After a weekend break, pickup will resume Monday in other areas.

Cooling Centers Open Around Corpus Christi

City libraries and senior centers serving as cooling centers

Open during normal business hours

Free CC-RTA rides available—just notify your driver

With the heat ramping up again, Corpus Christi has opened cooling centers across the city. You can stop by any library or senior center during regular hours. And if transportation is a concern, CC-RTA will give you a free ride—just let the driver know you’re headed to a cooling center.

Huntwick Avenue Set for Major Upgrades

Project includes new pavement, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters

Construction expected to begin in June and last through November

Estimated cost: $950,000 from Type B funds

Big changes are coming to Huntwick Avenue, just off Saratoga near the H-E-B Plus. City Council approved a nearly $1 million contract with Mako Contracting for improvements that include sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and fresh pavement. The project will begin next month and run through November.

New Ordinance at Choke Canyon Reservoir

Prohibits watercraft from crossing buoy markers

Designed to protect dam infrastructure and enhance safety

Ordinance passed by City Council

A new ordinance is now in place to prevent watercraft from crossing buoy markers at Choke Canyon Reservoir. The goal is to protect the dam’s infrastructure and keep the public safe. Mayor Paulette Guajardo emphasized this move is about prioritizing safety and preserving our water resources.

Bill Witt Aquatic Center Opens May 23rd

Ribbon cutting on May 23rd, open 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

First outdoor aquatic facility built in Corpus in over 50 years

Includes lap pool, slides, play areas, and shade structures

Get ready to dive in—the Bill Witt Aquatic Center officially opens on May 23rd! Located at 6809 Yorktown Boulevard, the center features a 10-lane lap pool, slides, splash zones, and plenty of shade. It’s the first outdoor aquatic facility built in the city in more than five decades.

Second Chipotle Coming to Corpus Southside

New location planned for Saratoga and Cimarron

Up to 30 jobs expected

Opening later this year

Love Chipotle? You're in luck—a second location is coming to the Southside. A site plan making rounds on social media shows the new spot will be built at Saratoga and Cimarron. Company reps say they plan to open later this year and will hire up to 30 employees. Applications are being accepted now on Chipotle’s website.

That’s your 6 Things to Know for today.

From storm cleanup to summer openings, we’ve got everything you need to stay informed and prepared. Stay cool out there folks, and as always, stay safe and stay curious!

