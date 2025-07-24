6 Things to Know: Birthright Citizenship, Veteran's Funeral Today, Jeep recalls thousands of SUVs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with KRIS 6 News Sunrise, thanks for waking up with us! It’s a beautiful Thursday, and we’re almost to the weekend. If you’ve got plans to head to Whataburger Field tonight, it’s a great time to bring the family and dive into a bit of Shark Week fun. And for everyone staying cool indoors we’ve got your top headlines this morning, from legal rulings to recalls, real estate to research... and even one last chance to show some Coastal Bend kindness.

Let’s dive in.

6 Things to Know: July 24, 2025

Injunction on Birthright Citizenship Effort Will Stand...For Now

Ninth Circuit upholds district court injunction

Supreme Court recently narrowed powers of nationwide injunctions

This case allowed to proceed due to class-action nature

An injunction blocking President Donald Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship will remain in place...at least for now.

A federal district judge issued the order earlier this month, and on Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court upheld it. While the Supreme Court recently limited the power of lower courts to issue nationwide injunctions, they’re still allowed in certain class action cases, like this one.

Police Say No Foul Play in Death Near Oso Creek

Body discovered Tuesday night in brush near Rancho Vista

Police say there’s no sign of foul play

Cause of death and identity still unknown

Corpus Christi police say no foul play is suspected after a man’s body was found Tuesday night near Oso Creek on the city’s southside.

The body was discovered in some brush behind homes near the Rancho Vista subdivision. The man's identity has not yet been released, and investigators say they are waiting for results from the medical examiner’s office.

Coastal Bend Veteran Laid to Rest Today

U.S. Army veteran David Lee Bern has no surviving family

Coastal Bend community encouraged to attend service

Service begins at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is asking the community to help honor a local U.S. Army veteran being laid to rest this morning.

David Lee Bern is not expected to have any family at his burial, so neighbors are encouraged to attend and give him the respectful farewell he deserves. The service starts at 10 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Shark Week Takes a Bite Out of the Ballpark

“Shark in the Park” happens tonight at the Hooks game

Hosted by Harte Research Institute

Games, giveaways, and shark science fun begin at 6:45 p.m.

Get ready to sink your teeth into some fun tonight as Shark Week swims into Whataburger Field.

It’s all part of “Shark in the Park,” hosted by the Harte Research Institute during tonight’s Hooks game. They’ll have shark-themed games, fin-tastic giveaways, and real-life research insights about their shark tagging projects. The fun starts at 6:45 p.m.

U.S. Home Prices Hit Record High

Median price for previously owned homes now $435,000

Home sales dropped 2.7% in June

Experts blame high mortgage rates for the slowdown

The National Association of Realtors says the median price for an existing home hit $435,000 in June — the highest ever recorded.

While home values are rising, the number of existing-home sales fell nearly 3% last month. Experts say high mortgage rates continue to hold back buyers, but if rates come down later this year, sales are expected to bounce back.

Jeep Recalls More Than 120,000 SUVs

Issue with second-row headrests not locking properly

Affects Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models

Owners can get free inspections and repairs at dealers

Chrysler is recalling more than 120,000 Jeep SUVs because of a headrest issue that could increase injury risk in a crash.

The recall affects 2023 and 2024 models of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L. The second-row headrests may not lock upright properly. Chrysler says inspections and repairs are available free of charge at dealerships.

Thanks for starting your day with us, and if you're heading to the game tonight, maybe we’ll see you there!

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann